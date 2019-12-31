Steelheads Weekly - December 30, 2019

December 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (18-10-5) begin a six-game road trip crossing into the New Year with stops in two cities this weekend.

LAST WEEK...

Friday, December 27 vs. Allen Americans: W 1-0 (SO)

Shots: Steelheads 48, Americans 40

PP: Steelheads 0-for-3, Americans 0-for-3

The Steelheads took their first shootout victory of the season in a 1-0 win from CenturyLink Arena. After both teams stopped a combined 87 shots in regulation and overtime, the teams started scoring in the shootout starting with the Americans and followed by defenseman Brady Norrish (2nd) to go 1-1 into the final rounds. Forward Marc-Olivier Roy (3rd) and the Americans forced another round, and after forward A.J. White (4th) pushed ahead, the home side made a crucial save to earn the victory. Tomas Sholl (13-4-4) denied all 40 shots in the win and two of four shots in the shootout.

Saturday, December 28 vs. Allen Americans: L 5-2

Shots: Steelheads 49, Americans 22

PP: Steelheads 1-for-4, Americans 2-for-4

The Steelheads ended their six-game point streak in a 5-2 loss from CenturyLink Arena. After the Americans started scoring early, the Steelheads scored back-to-back goals beginning with forward Eric Sweetman (PP, 12:29 1st) and followed the next frame by captain A.J. White (1:19 2nd) to take a 2-1 lead. However, the Americans netted four-straight goals through the third period to spring ahead and snag the win, 5-2. Colton Point (5-6-1) stopped 17 of 22 shots in the loss.

THIS WEEK...

Tuesday, December 31 @ Allen Americans - 5:05 p.m. MT

Friday, January 3 @ Tulsa Oilers - 6:05 p.m. MT

Saturday, January 4 @ Tulsa Oilers - 6:05 p.m. MT

Sunday, January 5 @ Tulsa Oilers - 3:05 p.m. MT

The Steelheads close out their three-game stretch against the Allen Americans then begin the new calendar year with a three-game, three-day set against the Tulsa Oilers.

The Steelheads and Americans play their sixth and final game of December, and so far the Americans have led the season series getting wins in five of eight games and forcing the Steelheads to a 3-3-2 record with three games remaining. The two sides have met in post-regulation play in four of eight games and been separated by one goal in five of eight contests. The Steelheads own a 17-10-5 record all-time against the Americans while going 7-5-2 at Allen Event Center.

The Steelheads complete the road portion of their seven-game season series against the Oilers this weekend after meeting on November 16 in a 4-3 shootout loss. Last year, the two sides split their season series with a 5-4-1 record while splitting their four games from the BOK Center. The Steelheads own a 15-7-2 record in the regular season against the Oilers as well as 9-3-1 on the road.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

CenturyLink Hat Giveaway: Return from the holidays with free gear thanks to the CenturyLink Hat Giveaway on Friday, Dec. 27. The first 1,000 fans in attendance receive a free Steelheads hat. For tickets, call 208-331-TIXS or go to idahosteelheads.com.

Holiday Hat Trick: Get the perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season with the Steelheads Holiday Hat Trick. Three any game ticket vouchers and a Steelheads hat start at just $45. Call 208-331-TIXS or go to idahosteelheads.com to purchase.

Hockey Starter Pack: Become the ultimate fan with the Steelheads Hockey Starter Pack. For just $69, fans receive four tickets to any Steelheads home game plus two small beer vouchers and the Steelheads Mullet Visor. For information, head to idahosteelheads.com or call 208-383-0080.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads have held opponents to two goals or less in five of their last seven games, keeping opponents to 1.88 goals per game in that stretch.

- The Steelheads have earned points in eight of their last 10 games, going 7-2-1-0 in that span. The run is their best 10-game stretch since the opening 10 games of the season (7-1-2-0).

- Tomas Sholl has two shutout wins in two weeks and now is tied for the Steelheads ECHL era career shutout record (10) shared by Steve Silverthorn ('05-'08). Sholl leads the ECHL in wins (13) and is in the top-five in all major statistical categories: GAA (2.18), SV% (.925), minutes (1268), saves (565).

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 14 - Will Merchant

ASSISTS: 23 - Marc-Olivier Roy

POINTS: 29 - Marc-Olivier Roy

PP GOALS: 4 - Will Merchant

SH GOALS: 1 - Max Coatta/Anthony Nellis/Marc-Olivier Roy

GW GOALS: 2 - Will Merchant/Anthony Nellis

PIMS: 77 - Keegan Kanzig

PLUS/MINUS: +11 - Ondrej Vala

SHOTS: 112 - Will Merchant

WINS: 13 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.18 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .925 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Allen 23-5-4-1, 51 pts

2. Steelheads 18-10-3-2, 41 pts

3. Rapid City 17-11-3-0, 37 pts

4. Utah 16-9-4-1, 37 pts

5. Wichita 14-15-5-0, 33 pts

6. Tulsa 13-17-2-1, 29 pts

7. Kansas City 13-15-2-0, 28 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All road games during the 2019-20 regular season are broadcast on local radio and on an online pay-per-view service. Coverage begins 20 minutes before puck drop on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" and ECHL.tv.

Tune in to the Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show every Tuesday through Thursday on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2019-20 season.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7:10 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers. The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.