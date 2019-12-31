Swavely Wishes Fans 'Happy New Year' with 2 Goals for 5-3 Win

Reading, PA - Ten players recorded points, Steven Swavely scored twice (3 pts.) and the Reading Royals (18-10-4-0, 40 points, 2nd North Division) finished 2019 with a 5-3 win over the Maine Mariners (16-12-0-1, 33 points, 5th North Division) Tuesday at Santander Arena.

Swavely, in his first ECHL game since Dec. 14, scored the game-winning goal in a tremendous turning-point moment midway through the second frame. The Royals killed off a Mariners 5-on-3 opportunity (75 seconds) and Captain Garrett Mitchell charged out of the penalty box to make it even strength hockey. Mitchell collected the puck in front of the Reading bench and passed to Swavely who banged it in stride from the slot for his second of the game to make it 4-2.

Before the momentum change, the Royals had to overcome a 1-0 deficit. Five seconds into an early-game, first-period power play, Taylor Cammarata put the Mariners on the board. Ty Ronning aimed a slap pass from the right side into the slot where Cammarata redirected to score his first goal against the Royals this season.

Garret Cockerill tied the score with a shot from the blue line with fewer than four minutes to play in the first period. Three minutes later, Frank DiChiara brought the puck through the right wing and unleashed a wrist shot on Mariners goaltender Connor LaCouvee (loss, 5 GA, 26 Saves). LaCouvee made the first save, but Swavely swept in to stash the rebound.

Brayden Low started the second period where the Royals left off. Trevor Gooch sent a pass from the top of the zone to Cockerill (1g, 2a) with Low skating in alongside. Cockerill received the puck in the right circle and pushed it to Low, who forced the puck past LaCouvee's left toe.

Near the middle of the second period, Ted Hart poked the puck past Kirill Ustimenko (win, 3 GA, 26 Saves) to make it a one-goal deficit for Maine.

Three minutes after Swavely scored the fourth Royals goal of the game, and with Reading on a man-advantage, Matthew Strome made his way to the middle of the slot, joining Swavely to screen LaCouvee. DiChiara slid back in the left circle to open a passing lane, then sent the puck to Strome for a tip-in.

Halfway through the final period, Maine forward Eddie Matsushima created a wrap-around opportunity for his first goal of the season.

Royal Returns

Swavely spent most of the past month with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, but returned to score for his second straight ECHL game. He also scored Dec. 14 vs. Brampton. Swavely was named the Deibler Dental first star.

Matthew Strome and James de Haas also returned to the Royals lineup after time in the AHL. Strome's power-play goal marked his first in the ECHL.

A Pain for Maine

Forward Matthew Gaudreau has recorded more than a point-per-game in six matchups against the Mariners this season (1g, 8a). Gaudreau added an assist today. Eight of his 20 helpers have been vs. Maine. His goal came in the Royals' first meeting with the Mariners on October 19. The next day, he recorded five shots on net and had three assists.

