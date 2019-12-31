Thunder Signs Rookie Forward Melton

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Frankie Melton.

Melton, 22, is in his first year as a pro. A native of St. Louis, Missouri, the 5-foot-8, 170-pound forward was signed to an Amateur Tryout with the Tulsa Oilers and attended training camp. After being released, he signed with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Fayetteville Marksmen. In 16 games this season, he has 12 points (8g, 4a).

Prior to turning pro, Melton attended Ferris State University and played one season for the Bulldogs. He notched 12 points (4g, 8a) in 29 games during his only season at the collegiate level. Melton's best year during his junior career came in 2016-17 with the North American Hockey League's Shreveport Mudbugs, where he tallied 58 points (35g, 23a) in 57 games.

