Strome Reassigned to Reading, Swavely and de Haas Loaned to Royals

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced three transactions Tuesday ahead of the team's game at 4:00 p.m. vs. Maine.

Forward Matthew Strome has been reassigned to the Royals from the Phantoms by the Flyers.

Forward Steven Swavely has been loaned to Reading from Lehigh Valley

Defenseman James de Haas has been loaned to the Royals from the Phantoms.

Strome, a 20-year-old rookie, has scored two goals and four points in 19 games with Lehigh Valley this season. He skated in his only ECHL game for Reading Oct. 26 against Wheeling. The Flyers selected Strome in the fourth round (106 overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Strome captained the Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL) in 2018-19 and scored 28 goals and 79 points. He is the all-time leading games played (260), goals (115), assists (132) and points (247) leader in Bulldogs history. The left-handed shot stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 210 pounds. He won the 2018 Memorial Cup with Hamilton.

Swavely, 28, is in his fourth full professional season and has spent them all within the Flyers organization. He's combined to play 26 games this season, including 14 with Reading (2g, 8a). Swavely generated his second assist of his AHL season vs. Utica on Saturday. On Oct. 11 at Newfoundland, Swavely reached 100 career ECHL points. For his ECHL career, he has scored 47 goals and 108 points in 119 games (+37 rating).

de Haas patrolled the blue line for five games with the Royals earlier this season (6 PIM) and has one assist in ten games with Lehigh Valley. The third-year professional has played parts of two seasons with Reading; as a rookie in 2017-18, de Haas contributed five goals and 18 points in 23 games. His AHL career has spanned 94 games (2g, 22 pts.).

