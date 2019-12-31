Mavs End Decade with Electrifying OT Win over Rival Wichita in Front of Record Crowd
December 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - A record setting crowd of 5,858 fans witnessed a thrilling Kansas City Mavericks 2-1 overtime victory over the Wichita Thunder Tuesday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Mavericks forward Mitch Hults game-winning goal at 0:53 of overtime, his second point of the night after a second period assist. Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider finished the night with 20 saves on 21 shots en route to his eighth win of the season.
First Period
-Neither team scored in the period.
-The Mavericks outshot the Thunder in the period, 11-7.
Second Period
-Spencer Dorowicz got Wichita on the board first with a power play goal at 2:19 of the second period. Ostap Safin and Vincent Desharnais assisted on the goal.
-Darian Dziurzynski (9) tied the game for Kansas City with one minute, 18 seconds left in the second period. Mitch Hults and Zach Osburn assisted on the goal.
Third Period/Overtime
-Neither team scored in the third period and the game went to a sudden death overtime.
-The Mavericks outshot the Thunder in the third period, 12-6.
-Hults lifted the Mavericks to victory with a backhanded goal from the slot 53 seconds into overtime. Osburn and Rocco Carzo assisted on the goal.
Notes & Streaks
-Mitch Hults now has points in five straight games.
-The Mavericks finished their stretch of four games in five days with a 3-1-0-0 record.
-Nick Schneider finished the night with 20 saves on 21 shots.
-The Mavericks finished the night zero-for-two on the power play and two-for-three on the penalty kill.
-The 5,858 fans in attendance was the all-time Mavericks franchise record for single game attendance.
The Mavericks hit the road for a season-long, six-game road trip starting this Thursday in Allen, Texas against the Allen Americans at Allen Events Center. The road trip will conclude on January 15 when the Mavs make the long trek to Newfoundland to face the defending Kelly Cup Champion Newfoundland Growlers. The Mavs return home on Saturday, January 18 for Conservation Night against Allen. Bundle a specialty Mossy Oak® long-sleeve Mavericks tee with tickets to the game starting at just $35 dollars (fees apply). Visit kcmavericks.com/themetickets to purchase.
