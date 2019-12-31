Mavs End Decade with Electrifying OT Win over Rival Wichita in Front of Record Crowd

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - A record setting crowd of 5,858 fans witnessed a thrilling Kansas City Mavericks 2-1 overtime victory over the Wichita Thunder Tuesday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Mavericks forward Mitch Hults game-winning goal at 0:53 of overtime, his second point of the night after a second period assist. Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider finished the night with 20 saves on 21 shots en route to his eighth win of the season.

First Period

-Neither team scored in the period.

-The Mavericks outshot the Thunder in the period, 11-7.

Second Period

-Spencer Dorowicz got Wichita on the board first with a power play goal at 2:19 of the second period. Ostap Safin and Vincent Desharnais assisted on the goal.

-Darian Dziurzynski (9) tied the game for Kansas City with one minute, 18 seconds left in the second period. Mitch Hults and Zach Osburn assisted on the goal.

Third Period/Overtime

-Neither team scored in the third period and the game went to a sudden death overtime.

-The Mavericks outshot the Thunder in the third period, 12-6.

-Hults lifted the Mavericks to victory with a backhanded goal from the slot 53 seconds into overtime. Osburn and Rocco Carzo assisted on the goal.

Notes & Streaks

-Mitch Hults now has points in five straight games.

-The Mavericks finished their stretch of four games in five days with a 3-1-0-0 record.

-Nick Schneider finished the night with 20 saves on 21 shots.

-The Mavericks finished the night zero-for-two on the power play and two-for-three on the penalty kill.

-The 5,858 fans in attendance was the all-time Mavericks franchise record for single game attendance.

