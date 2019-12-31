Indy Closes out the Decade with a Touchdown on Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI - In the final game of the decade, the Indy Fuel (15-15-1-0) visited the Kalamazoo Wings (12-15-3-0) for the second time of the year. The Wings struck first and took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, but it would be all Fuel the rest of the game as Indy put up six goals on Kalamazoo to close out 2019.

Indy controlled the play in the first half of the opening period, but strong Indy pressure led to an odd-man rush for the Wings. Luke Sandler got loose, feeding Zach Diamantoni a cross-ice pass and Diamantoni beat Charles Williams with a one-timed wrist shot.

It took until around the halfway mark for the Fuel to tie the game when Dylan McLaughlin beat a Kalamazoo defenseman and fed Derian Plouffe in front of the net and Plouffe beat Wings goaltender Jake Kielly over the shoulder. Immediately calling no goal, referees would review the Plouffe shot and deem it a good goal. Alex Rauter would double and triple the Fuel goal total, first burying a rebound from Jake Ryczek then immediately firing a one-time pass from Bobby MacIntyre.

It only took the Fuel :18 seconds to get on the board in the third period when a puck fired from the blueline banked off the back boards to Alex Krushelnyski and he bounced it off Kielly to give Indy a 4-1 lead. Garret Ross cut the Fuel lead in half picking up a rebound and beating Charles Williams on the power play. Dylan McLaughlin quickly responded with a goal of his own taking a slapshot on a breakaway and beating Kielly.

The Fuel will return home on Thursday for two, back-to-back games against Central Division opponents in the Cincinnati Cyclones and the Fort Wayne Komets. Closing out the weekend, Indy will visit the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night.

