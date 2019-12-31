Indy Closes out the Decade with a Touchdown on Kalamazoo
December 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - In the final game of the decade, the Indy Fuel (15-15-1-0) visited the Kalamazoo Wings (12-15-3-0) for the second time of the year. The Wings struck first and took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, but it would be all Fuel the rest of the game as Indy put up six goals on Kalamazoo to close out 2019.
Indy controlled the play in the first half of the opening period, but strong Indy pressure led to an odd-man rush for the Wings. Luke Sandler got loose, feeding Zach Diamantoni a cross-ice pass and Diamantoni beat Charles Williams with a one-timed wrist shot.
It took until around the halfway mark for the Fuel to tie the game when Dylan McLaughlin beat a Kalamazoo defenseman and fed Derian Plouffe in front of the net and Plouffe beat Wings goaltender Jake Kielly over the shoulder. Immediately calling no goal, referees would review the Plouffe shot and deem it a good goal. Alex Rauter would double and triple the Fuel goal total, first burying a rebound from Jake Ryczek then immediately firing a one-time pass from Bobby MacIntyre.
It only took the Fuel :18 seconds to get on the board in the third period when a puck fired from the blueline banked off the back boards to Alex Krushelnyski and he bounced it off Kielly to give Indy a 4-1 lead. Garret Ross cut the Fuel lead in half picking up a rebound and beating Charles Williams on the power play. Dylan McLaughlin quickly responded with a goal of his own taking a slapshot on a breakaway and beating Kielly.
The Fuel will return home on Thursday for two, back-to-back games against Central Division opponents in the Cincinnati Cyclones and the Fort Wayne Komets. Closing out the weekend, Indy will visit the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night.
Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2019
- Anthony Nellis' Hat-Trick Sends Steelheads to New Year with 6-5 Overtime Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Dubeau Steals the Thunder as Beast Spoil New Years Eve in Glens Falls - Brampton Beast
- Swamp Rabbits Run out of Time on New Year's Eve - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Wings Winning Streak Snapped by Fuel on New Year's Eve - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones Close Book on 2019 with Home Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Roll Norfolk, 6-1 to Finish the Decade - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavericks Set Franchise Attendance Record on New Year's Eve - Kansas City Mavericks
- Indy Closes out the Decade with a Touchdown on Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Put Together 46 Shot Effort in 5-2 Loss to Beast - Adirondack Thunder
- Swavely Wishes Fans 'Happy New Year' with 2 Goals for 5-3 Win - Reading Royals
- Swavely's Three Point Night Sinks Mariners in Reading - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Win Twelve Straight Games at Mile One Centre - Newfoundland Growlers
- Steelheads Sign Forward Matt Ustaski - Idaho Steelheads
- Railers End 2019 with 4-3 Overtime Loss in Newfoundland - Worcester Railers HC
- IceMen Acquire Defenseman Trey Phillips; Outhouse Returns - Jacksonville IceMen
- Berschbach Collects ECHL Player of the Week Honors - Toledo Walleye
- Walleye's Berschbach Named Player of the Week - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Berschbach Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Steelheads Weekly - December 30, 2019 - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Signs Rookie Forward Melton - Wichita Thunder
- Parsons Takes Home Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week Honors - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Parsons Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Admirals Close out the Year against Wheeling - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals' New Year's Eve Game Starts at 4:00 p.m. - Reading Royals
- Strome Reassigned to Reading, Swavely and de Haas Loaned to Royals - Reading Royals
- Lopsided Third Period Lifts Grizzlies over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Complete 3-Game Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.