Lopsided Third Period Lifts Grizzlies over Oilers

December 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





WEST VALLEY CITY, UT- Despite scoring first, Tulsa allowed three goals in the third period, falling 4-1 to the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Monday.

Stefan Brucato stopped a clearance attempt in the Utah slot, allowing Robby Jackson to step up and snipe Martin Oulette 3:53 into the game for his team-leading 11th goal of the season.

Mitch Maxwell fed Yuri Terao from circle to circle, allowing the forward to tuck the puck in on the back door for a power play tally at the 8:49 mark of the middle frame. Just like the previous goal, it was the only tally of the period.

Tim McGauley added to his impressive resume, notching his 12 of the season off a crease-lip one timer, courtesy of a pass from the left-wing circle. The goal was the second power play tally of the game for the Grizzlies, the first two of the season series. Forty-one seconds later, at the 4:23 mark of the period, Josh Anderson scored his first of the season, blasting a slap shot from just inside the blue line, off the post and into the back of the net. Peter Tischke walked into the Oilers' zone unaccosted just 10 seconds later, scoring from the left circle to close out the scoring.

The Oilers look to bounce back in 2020, opening the new year as hosts to Idaho on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the BOK Center.

