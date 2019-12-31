Kansas City's Parsons Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
December 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Tyler Parsons of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 26-29.
Parsons went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a .973 save percentage in two appearances last week.
The 22-year-old made 34 saves in a 3-2 win at Cincinnati onâFriday and turned aside all 38 shots in a 4-0 victory at Indy on Saturday.
Under a National Hockey League contract with the Calgary Flames, Parsons is 6-3-0 in 10 appearances with the Mavericks this season with a 2.76 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916.
A native of Chesterfield, Michigan, Parsons has appeared in 38 career ECHL games with Kansas City going 18-15-2 with two shutouts, a 3.05 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906. In 27 career American Hockey League appearances with Stockton, Parsons is 10-12-1 with a 3.85 goals-against average and an .890 save percentage.
Prior to turning pro, Parsons saw action in 116 career games with London of the Ontario Hockey League where he went 75-25-8 with eight shutouts, a 2.65 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918.
Runners Up: Tyler Parks, Rapid City (2-0-0, 1.50âGAA, .950 save pct.) and Logan Thompson,âSouth Carolina (2-0-0, 0.50 GAA, .978 save pct).
Also Nominated: Zach Sawchenko (Allen), Tomas Sholl (Idaho), Jake Hildebrand (Kalamazoo), Billy Christopoulos (Toledo) and Emil Larmi (Wheeling).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2019
- Thunder Signs Rookie Forward Melton - Wichita Thunder
- Parsons Takes Home Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week Honors - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Parsons Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Admirals Close out the Year against Wheeling - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals' New Year's Eve Game Starts at 4:00 p.m. - Reading Royals
- Strome Reassigned to Reading, Swavely and de Haas Loaned to Royals - Reading Royals
- Lopsided Third Period Lifts Grizzlies over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Complete 3-Game Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.