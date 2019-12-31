Dubeau Steals the Thunder as Beast Spoil New Years Eve in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, NEW YORK - Alex Dubeau would carry the team with 44 saves as the Brampton Beast defeated the Adirondack Thunder in style on New Years Eve.

The Brampton Beast took to the road to face the Adirondack Thunder for the final game of the decade. Brampton was coming off a 3-2 overtime loss at the hands of the Thunder the previous night in Brampton.

The Beast started off the period hot and got an early lead courtesy of Trent Bourque. The defenseman fired the shot from a sharp angle at the dots and beat Evan Cormier at the 5:37 mark of the opening frame.

Brampton continued their pressure and was rewarded with another goal, this time off the stick of Perry D'Arrisso. The forward received the pass on the short side of the net from Jackson Leef and swiped it through the legs of Cormier to make it 2-0 Brampton at 10:51.

Alex Dubeau would stand tall in net for the Beast and would make some incredible saves in the opening frame to keep the Thunder off the board. Brampton was up 2-0 after 20 minutes of play and but would trail in shots 17-15.

The second period saw the Thunder get on the scoreboard with a beautiful goal from Gabriel Verpaelst. The defenseman deked around Dubeau and slid the puck home to bring Adirondack within one at 5:20.

Brampton fought back and restored their two-goal lead with a tally from Dan Leavens. The forward took a perfect pass from David Vallorani and was able to lift it just past the pad of Cormier for a 3-1 Beast lead at 10:50.

Brampton took a 3-1 lead into the second intermission and would be up in shots 30-26.

The third period saw the Beast jump on the Thunder early and take a 4-1 lead with a goal from David Pacan. He was beautifully set-up by Jordan Henry and the pivot added to the Brampton lead at 1:14.

The Beast kept coming and with the Thunder net empty, Chris Clapperton broke free and fired home the puck to make it 5-1 Beast at the 15:38 mark of the final frame.

The Thunder would score a late power play goal off the stick of Casey Pierro-Zabotel but the Beast finished strong and ended up with a 5-2 New Years Eve win.

Dubeau would make an astounding 44 saves for his 11th win. Cormier finished with 34 saves of his own.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Vallorani (BRA) 2) Bourque (BRA) 1) Dubeau (BRA) The Beast would be held scoreless on three power play attempts. The Thunder would finish the contest one-for-four on the man advantage. Brampton will be back in action January 5th when they travel to Orlando to face the Solar Bears. Puck drops at 3:00 PM.

