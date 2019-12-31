IceMen Acquire Defenseman Trey Phillips; Outhouse Returns

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Tuesday that the team has acquired defenseman Trey Phillips from the Rapid City Rush in exchange for future considerations. In addition, goaltender Griffen Outhouse has been reassigned to Jacksonville from Manitoba. In a separate move, Manitoba has assigned defenseman Charles-David Beaudoin to Rapid City.

Phillips, 24, returns for his second stint with the Icemen after registering 15 points (4g, 11a) in 28 appearances with the Rush this season. Last season, the 5-9, 183-pound pound blueliner totaled 11 points (3g, 8a) in 42 games played during his rookie campaign split between the Icemen and the Fort Wayne Komets. The Okotoks, Alberta native played four collegiate seasons at the University of Vermont from 2014-2018.

Outhouse, 21, returns to Jacksonville where he posted a 1-2-2 record this season. Outhouse earned a 1-1-0 record with a 3.70 goals-against-average with a 0.882 save percentage in five appearances during his recent call-up with Manitoba. Prior to his pro career, Outhouse closed out an impressive four-year major junior career with the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Victoria Royals. The 6-0, 180-pound netminder compiled a 114-60-5 record with ten shutouts along with a 2.64 goals-against-average and a 0.920 save percentage. The Likely, BC native is under an AHL contract with Manitoba for the 2019-20 season.

The Icemen are back in action when the travel to Portland to take on the Maine Mariners on Friday beginning at 7:15 p.m.

