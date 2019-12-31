Thunder Edged by KC on NYE

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Mitch Hults scored 52 seconds into overtime to help push Kansas City past Wichita on New Year's Eve, 2-1, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Spencer Dorowicz scored the lone Thunder tally while Mitch Gillam was solid in net despite the loss, stopping 32 shots.

Both teams played through a fast-paced first period, but couldn't find the net. Kansas City outshot the Thunder 11-7 through 20 minutes.

In the second, Dorowicz connected on a power play goal at 2:19 with Ostap Safin and Vincent Desharnais grabbing helpers on the play. Darian Dziurzynski tied it with less than two minutes left in the frame as he beat Gillam with a backhand from the right circle.

Wichita was held to just 6 shots in the third, but had some quality scoring chances. The best came from Beau Starrett as he toe-dragged around a defender and fired a wrist shot that Nick Schneider stopped. Time winded and overtime was needed.

Hults scored the game-winner at 52 seconds of the OT as he walked off the wall and fired a backhand up off the bar past Gillam.

Wichita has power play goals in four of its last five games. Dorowicz recorded his 9th of the season. Desharnais has three assists in his last two games.

The Thunder kicks off the 2020 portion of the schedule on Saturday night at Allen.

