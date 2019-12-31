Toledo's Berschbach Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Shane Berschbach of the Toledo Walleye is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 26-29. It is the third time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Berschbach scored three goals, added two assists and was a +5 in two games last week.

The 28-year-old notched an assist in a 2-1 win against Wheeling on Friday before collecting his first career hat trick, while adding an assist in a 6-3 victory over Cincinnati on Sunday.

A native of Clawson, Michigan, Berschbach has 30 points (8g-22a) in 28 games with the Walleye this season.

Berschbach has recorded 362 points (105g-257a) in 349 career ECHL games with Toledo and Kalamazoo and is a two-time recipient of the ECHLâSportsmanship Award.

Prior to turning pro, Berschbach tallied 117 points (39g-78a) in 146 career games at Western Michigan University.

On behalf of Shane Berschbach, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Liam Pecararo, Greenville (2 gp, 3g, 4a, 8 pts.) and Ty Lewis, Utah (2 gp, 3g, 2a, 5 pts.).

Also Nominated: David Vallorani (Brampton), Alan Lyszczarczyk (Fort Wayne), Matheson Iacopelli (Kalamazoo), Andrew Cherniwchan (South Carolina) and Christopher Brown (Wheeling).

