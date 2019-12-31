Berschbach Collects ECHL Player of the Week Honors

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Shane Berschbach has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of December 26-29. It is the third time in his career that he has taken home the award with both of the previous times coming in the 2015-2016 season (January 4-10 and February 15-21).

The highlight of the week for Berschbach came Sunday night when the veteran posted his first career hat trick in Toledo's 6-3 win over the Cincinnati Cyclones. He also collected an assist in that contest to go along with the helper he collected in Friday's 2-1 win over Wheeling. The 28-year-old finished the week with a plus 5 rating with the five points.

The native of Clawson, Michigan is currently second to Josh Kestner in scoring for the Walleye with 30 points (8G, 22A) and is tied for the team lead with a plus 13 rating. Berschbach is in the midst of a strong December with 17 points (5G, 12A) in just 12 contests. He already is the Walleye all-time leader in games played (346), Points (360), assists (256) and ranks second in goals (104).

On behalf of Shane Berschbach, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

