Mavericks Set Franchise Attendance Record on New Year's Eve
December 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced a sellout, standing-room-only crowd of 5,858 fans on Tuesday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, breaking the previous franchise single game attendance record of 5,850. Due to new building modifications, the maximum capacity was increased and the Mavericks welcomed their largest crowd ever for their New Year's Eve game against the Wichita Thunder.
"This is a testament to the incredible passion our fans and community have for the Mavericks," said Mavericks President and General Manager Brent Thiessen. "This building is at its best when it is full and rocking. We love putting on a show for our fans and it's great to see them still breaking records in our 11th season."
The Mavericks hit the road for a season-long, six-game road trip starting this Thursday in Allen, Texas against the Allen Americans at Allen Events Center. The road trip will conclude on January 15 when the Mavs make the long trek to Newfoundland to face the defending Kelly Cup Champion Newfoundland Growlers. The Mavs return home on Saturday, January 18 for Conservation Night against Allen.
