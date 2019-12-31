Steelheads Sign Forward Matt Ustaski

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have signed forward Matt Ustaski ahead of tonight's game in Allen, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Tuesday.

Ustaski, 25, played 19 games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers (SPHL), tallying six goals and four assists for 10 points with a plus-four rating. The Glenview, Ill. Native also appeared in three games with the Norfolk Admirals earlier this season and earned one assist. Since turning pro at the end of the 2017-18 season, the 6-foot-6, 233-pound forward has played 24 ECHL games between Norfolk and the Jacksonville Icemen, totaling five goals and six assists for 11 points. He also played one game with the Manitoba Moose (AHL).

Prior to his professional career, Ustaski earned 22 points (13-9-22) over 100 games at the University of Wisconsin (NCAA). He was drafted 192nd overall (7th Round) by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

The Steelheads face the Allen Americans to close the 2019 calendar year on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 5:05 p.m. MT from Allen Event Center.

