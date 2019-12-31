Swamp Rabbits Run out of Time on New Year's Eve
December 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Down 2-1 heading into the third period, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits pulled into a tie early in the period. However, Mason Mitchell scored with nine minutes remaining in the third period, and the Cincinnati Cyclones held on to the newfound advantage to top the Rabbits 3-2 at the Heritage Bank Arena on New Year's Eve.
Mitchell split the defense on a feed from Pascal Aquin and slipped a backhander through the pads of Ryan Bednard to give the Cyclones their second lead of the game.
The Swamp Rabbits had a 6-on-4 opportunity for the final 1:16 of the game due to an interference major penalty on Justin Vaive, due to a heavy hit on Adam Larkin. With Bednard at the bench for the extra attacker, Greenville could not muster a grade-A scoring opportunity, and the game came to a close.
Mason Baptista got the scoring started for the Swamp Rabbits at the 9:26 mark of the first period. The power play struck as Larkin blasted a puck from the left point on a feed from Adam Rockwood with Cincinnati goaltender Michael Houser out of position, and Baptista got the tip on the puck in front of the net to open the scoring for his fourth goal of the season.
Cincinnati besieged the Swamp Rabbits in the second period by outshooting them 18-6, and outscoring them 2-0. Frank Hora notched the tying goal at 6:51, as a shot from the point ramped off of a Swamp Rabbits stick. Ben Johnson gave the Cyclones the lead on a centering feed from Jesse Schultz.
Larkin tied the game at four-on-four. Earlier in the weekend, the second-year pro accomplished the same feat. A shot by Baptista bounced around in front, and Larkin stashed in the rebound past Houser to tie the game. Brett Beauvais picked up the secondary apple.
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return home to face off against the Norfolk Admirals on Thursday, January 2 for Thirsty Thursday. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.
Images from this story
|
Adam Larkin of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. the Cincinnati Cyclones
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2019
- Anthony Nellis' Hat-Trick Sends Steelheads to New Year with 6-5 Overtime Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Dubeau Steals the Thunder as Beast Spoil New Years Eve in Glens Falls - Brampton Beast
- Swamp Rabbits Run out of Time on New Year's Eve - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Wings Winning Streak Snapped by Fuel on New Year's Eve - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones Close Book on 2019 with Home Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Roll Norfolk, 6-1 to Finish the Decade - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavericks Set Franchise Attendance Record on New Year's Eve - Kansas City Mavericks
- Indy Closes out the Decade with a Touchdown on Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Put Together 46 Shot Effort in 5-2 Loss to Beast - Adirondack Thunder
- Swavely Wishes Fans 'Happy New Year' with 2 Goals for 5-3 Win - Reading Royals
- Swavely's Three Point Night Sinks Mariners in Reading - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Win Twelve Straight Games at Mile One Centre - Newfoundland Growlers
- Steelheads Sign Forward Matt Ustaski - Idaho Steelheads
- Railers End 2019 with 4-3 Overtime Loss in Newfoundland - Worcester Railers HC
- IceMen Acquire Defenseman Trey Phillips; Outhouse Returns - Jacksonville IceMen
- Berschbach Collects ECHL Player of the Week Honors - Toledo Walleye
- Walleye's Berschbach Named Player of the Week - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Berschbach Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Steelheads Weekly - December 30, 2019 - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Signs Rookie Forward Melton - Wichita Thunder
- Parsons Takes Home Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week Honors - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Parsons Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Admirals Close out the Year against Wheeling - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals' New Year's Eve Game Starts at 4:00 p.m. - Reading Royals
- Strome Reassigned to Reading, Swavely and de Haas Loaned to Royals - Reading Royals
- Lopsided Third Period Lifts Grizzlies over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Complete 3-Game Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Swamp Rabbits Run out of Time on New Year's Eve
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly
- Gladiators Slip by Swamp Rabbits
- Liam Pecararo Called up by Springfield Thunderbirds
- Triple-P Line Guides Swamp Rabbits to Victory