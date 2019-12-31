Swamp Rabbits Run out of Time on New Year's Eve

Adam Larkin of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. the Cincinnati Cyclones

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Down 2-1 heading into the third period, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits pulled into a tie early in the period. However, Mason Mitchell scored with nine minutes remaining in the third period, and the Cincinnati Cyclones held on to the newfound advantage to top the Rabbits 3-2 at the Heritage Bank Arena on New Year's Eve.

Mitchell split the defense on a feed from Pascal Aquin and slipped a backhander through the pads of Ryan Bednard to give the Cyclones their second lead of the game.

The Swamp Rabbits had a 6-on-4 opportunity for the final 1:16 of the game due to an interference major penalty on Justin Vaive, due to a heavy hit on Adam Larkin. With Bednard at the bench for the extra attacker, Greenville could not muster a grade-A scoring opportunity, and the game came to a close.

Mason Baptista got the scoring started for the Swamp Rabbits at the 9:26 mark of the first period. The power play struck as Larkin blasted a puck from the left point on a feed from Adam Rockwood with Cincinnati goaltender Michael Houser out of position, and Baptista got the tip on the puck in front of the net to open the scoring for his fourth goal of the season.

Cincinnati besieged the Swamp Rabbits in the second period by outshooting them 18-6, and outscoring them 2-0. Frank Hora notched the tying goal at 6:51, as a shot from the point ramped off of a Swamp Rabbits stick. Ben Johnson gave the Cyclones the lead on a centering feed from Jesse Schultz.

Larkin tied the game at four-on-four. Earlier in the weekend, the second-year pro accomplished the same feat. A shot by Baptista bounced around in front, and Larkin stashed in the rebound past Houser to tie the game. Brett Beauvais picked up the secondary apple.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return home to face off against the Norfolk Admirals on Thursday, January 2 for Thirsty Thursday. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.

