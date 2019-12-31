Nailers Roll Norfolk, 6-1 to Finish the Decade

WHEELING, WV - Emil Larmi has given the Wheeling Nailers some outstanding goaltending in his short time with the team, and those efforts shined brightly on Tuesday night. The 23-year old stopped 45 of 46 shots and collected an assist, as the Nailers earned their 350th regular season win of the decade, 6-1 against the Norfolk Admirals at WesBanco Arena.

The two teams spent a good amount of time feeling each other out in the first period, but with 1:55 remaining, the Nailers got on the scoreboard with a shorthanded goal. Ryan Scarfo stole the puck at the defensive blueline, then went the distance on a breakaway, which he buried into the bottom-right corner of the net.

Wheeling extended its lead in the middle frame. At the 6:26 mark, Aaron Titcomb made his way to the middle of the blueline, then tossed a wrist shot home in the right side of the cage. Norfolk briefly trimmed the margin to one on Austin McEneny's slap shot from the slot, but the Nailers answered less than four minutes later. Christopher Brown centered the puck to Justin Almeida, who lifted a shot under the crossbar from the top of the crease.

The flood gates opened up in the third period, as Wheeling put the game away. Brandon Hawkins converted on a breakaway at the 6:42 mark, while drawing an assist from Emil Larmi. Yushiroh Hirano tapped in his own rebound on the right side of the ice, then Willy Smith finished off a three-way passing play with Renars Krastenbergs and Alec Butcher, as the Nailers put the punctuation on a 6-1 victory.

Emil Larmi was magnificent in goal for Wheeling, denying 45 of the 46 shots he faced. Roman Durny took the loss for the Admirals, allowing six goals on 24 shots.

