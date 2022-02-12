Wichita Closes Season-Series Tonight vs. Rapid City

RAPID CITY, SD - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, closes its season-series this evening against Rapid City.

The Thunder have won the first two games of their three-game series this week against the Rush. Wichita took a 3-2 overtime win on Thursday morning and held on for a 4-3 win last night.

Wichita held a 4-1 lead in the second, but the Rush scored twice in the final 10 minutes to get back into the game. Olivier Rodrigue stopped 39 shots to claim his second win in a Thunder uniform.

The Thunder remains in seventh place with a .478 winning percentage. Rapid City is in fourth place with a .532 mark. Wichita improved to 6-0-1 over its last seven. The Rush are 4-5-1 over their last 10.

Logan Nelson leads the Rush with 40 points. Stephen Baylis, who was called up to Tucson, is second with 36. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 39 points. Carter Johnson and Brayden Watts are second with 35.

In the season-series, Kenton Helgesen leads the Rush with seven points (1g, 6a) against the Thunder. Brett Gravelle (4g, 2a), Stephen Baylis (3g, 3a) and Logan Nelson (3g, 3a) each have six. Jay Dickman (3g, 4a) and Cam Clarke (1g, 6a) lead the Thunder with seven points against the Rush. Peter Crinella (3g, 3a) and Brayden Watts each have six points (1g, 5a) in the season-series.

