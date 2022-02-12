Glads Finish Northern Swing against League's Best

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Atlanta Gladiators (25-16-3-1) move across the state of Ohio to take on the Toledo Walleye (23-18-1-0) tonight in the only matchup of the season between the two teams. Tonight is the third of five straight road tests for the Gladiators.

Scouting the Walleye

The Walleye lead the entire ECHL with a .720 points percentage. Toledo has been strong at home this season behind a 13-4-1-1 record. In its last 10 games, the Walleye are 7-2-1-0. TJ Hensick ranks sixth in league scoring and first for Toledo with 42 points (17G-25A). Aided by Hensick's production, the Walleye lead the entire ECHL with a whopping 3.80 goals for per game. Mitchell Heard has the hottest stick for Toledo with five goals in his last five games. In the crease, Billy Christopoulos has been strong with a 13-3-0-2 record, 2.48 goals-against average, and a .920 save percentage.

Last Time Out

Atlanta fell 3-2 in overtime to the Wheeling Nailers last night in West Virginia. Sanghoon Shin and Kameron Kielly netted the Gladiators' only two tallies, while goaltender Kevin Mandolese made 31 saves on 34 shots.

The Ma-Shin

Sanghoon Shin scored his first ECHL goal in the first period on Feb. 9 against Cincinnati in just his third game with Atlanta, and then netted is second ECHL goal on Feb. 11 against Wheeling. Shin represented South Korea in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and has played for his country in 123 international competitions. In the 2019-20 season with Anyang Halla, Shin led the Asia League with 22 goals. The forward has three points (1G-2A) in three games with the Glads.

Weekend at Bernie's

Rookie defenseman Xavier Bernard scored his first professional goal on Feb. 9 against Cincinnati. The 22-year-old now has one goal and two assists through nine games with the Gladiators this season. Bernard has spent most of the 2021-22 campaign with the Belleville Senators in the AHL and has two helpers through 18 games with the B-Sens. The Sherbrooke, Quebec native was originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Legend Status

With three assists on Feb. 9 against Cincinnati, veteran Mike Pelech passed Sheldon Gorski for sixth in all-time ECHL points and then tied Chris Valicevic in fifth place with 611 ECHL points. Trevor Jobe currently holds fourth place in all-time ECHL points with 635. Pelech already ranks second in league history with 811 games played. The forward ranks second on the Gladiators with 36 points (11G-25A) in his 13th professional season and on his 10th ECHL team.

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7:15 PM ET

WHERE: Huntington Center - Toledo, Ohio

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Toledo Walleye

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

