Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, February 12, 2022

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Icemen

Saturday, February 12 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen and Swamp Rabbits will conclude their weekend home-and-home series tonight. The Icemen claimed a 3-2 victory last night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. Jacksonville remains atop of the South Division with a 0.631 points percentage. Despite the setback last night, Greenville is still 6-3-1-0 in their last ten contests and are very much in the playoff hunt, holding down fifth place in the division with a 0.474 points percentage. Despite their recent surge, the Swamp Rabbits are 3-9-0-3 this season on the road.

Series History: The Icemen lead the season series 4-1-0 and also have a slight edge in the All-Time head-to-head series with 25 wins, while the Swamp Rabbits have garnered 24 victories.

About the Icemen: Derek Lodermeier recorded a three-point night on Friday at Greenville, scoring a goal and adding two assists. The second-year pro has posted six points (3g, 3a) in his last four games and has scored four goals in his last six appearances.... Forwards Abbott Girduckis and Craig Martin each have scored four goals against Greenville this season...The Icemen remain first in the league in goals against per game at 2.40, while also leading the league in shots against per game at 26.33.

About the Swamp Rabbits: With an assist in last night's game, Liam Pecararo extended his points streak to a whopping 20 games, which is the longest streak in the ECHL since the 2007-2008 season. Pecararo has amassed 34 points (17g, 17a) during this 20-game stretch.....Forward Max Zimmer leads the Swamp Rabbits in scoring against Jacksonville this season with five points (1g, 4a)....Forward Ayden McDonald scored against the Icemen in Friday night's game. McDonald has now registered three goals in his last five games.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight: The Icemen will wear special Olympic themed jerseys, that will be auctioned off following the game. Please see the Icemen information table in the concourse for more information.

Sunday, February 20 vs. S. Carolina, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 23 vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m. - $2 Beer & Wine

Friday, February 25, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 26, vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.

The 2021-22 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union

