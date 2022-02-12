ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Allen's Skeoch fined, suspended

Allen's Darian Skeoch has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #588, Kansas City at Allen, on Feb. 11.

Skeoch was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing under Rule #61.5 at 10:30 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Skeoch will miss Allen's games at Kansas City on Feb. 15 and Feb. 16.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Utah's Crossley fined, suspended

Utah's Austin Crossley has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #592, Utah at Iowa, on Feb. 11.

Crossley is suspended for one game under Rule #46.22 for receiving an instigating penalty in the final five minutes of regulation and is suspended for three games as a result of his game misconduct for physical abuse of officials - category III at 19:21 of the third period.

Crossley will miss Utah's games at Iowa tonight (Feb. 12) and vs. Worcester (Feb. 18, Feb. 19 and Feb. 21).

