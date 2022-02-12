ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
February 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Allen's Skeoch fined, suspended
Allen's Darian Skeoch has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #588, Kansas City at Allen, on Feb. 11.
Skeoch was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing under Rule #61.5 at 10:30 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Skeoch will miss Allen's games at Kansas City on Feb. 15 and Feb. 16.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Utah's Crossley fined, suspended
Utah's Austin Crossley has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #592, Utah at Iowa, on Feb. 11.
Crossley is suspended for one game under Rule #46.22 for receiving an instigating penalty in the final five minutes of regulation and is suspended for three games as a result of his game misconduct for physical abuse of officials - category III at 19:21 of the third period.
Crossley will miss Utah's games at Iowa tonight (Feb. 12) and vs. Worcester (Feb. 18, Feb. 19 and Feb. 21).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 12, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - February 12 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, February 12, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Icemen Earn 3-2 Road Win at Greenville - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Royals Host Lions on Pink in the Rink - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Looks for Sweep in Iowa - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: vs Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Glads Finish Northern Swing against League's Best - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lions Get Right Back to Work in Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Wichita Closes Season-Series Tonight vs. Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Everblades Return to Action in Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Americans Drop Final Game of the Homestand - Allen Americans
- Morrison Five-Point Night Propels Royals over Lions - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Late Power Play Tally Nets Point in 2-1 OT Loss - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.