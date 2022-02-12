McCarron Leads Blades to 2-1 Win in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Everblades (24-15-3-3) flexed their defensive muscles in the final moments of Saturday night's game, holding off the Orlando Solar Bears (23-17-3-0) to a 2-1 score at Amway Center.

The Everblades found the scoreboard first at 15:47 of regulation with a shorthanded goal from John McCarron. The captain tucked in a backhand shot from the side of the net to send the Blades up 1-0 at the first intermission. Assists on the highlight reel play were credited to Blake Winiecki and Chris McKay.

In the second period, Tyler Bird put Orlando on the scoresheet with a snipe from the near circle at the 2:03 mark. McCarron was quick to respond, putting the Everblades back in front 2-1 on his second goal. He took advantage of a close pass from Nathan Perkovich to chip the puck into a half-open net with 13:01 left in the period. The back-and-forth flow of play between the in-state rivals kept the Blades up by one after two periods of action.

After a timeout and an extra attacker in the final minute, the Solar Bears could not tie the score as goaltender Cam Johnson backstopped the Everblades to victory with 26 saves. The Everblades and Solar Bears conclude the weekend series tomorrow afternoon at Amway Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 12:00 pm and the action will be covered on FloHockey.TV as well as ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com and http://www.mixlr.com/florida-everblades.

The next home game for the Blades will take place on Wednesday, February 16 when the Jacksonville Icemen come to town. Fans can take advantage of Hump Day Deals, including $3 Bud Light drafts and $3 John Morrell hot dogs all night long!

