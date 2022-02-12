Morrison Five-Point Night Propels Royals over Lions

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Trois-Rivières Lions, 6-4, Friday, Feb. 11 at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Hayden Hawkey saved 26 of 30 shots, while Lions goalie Philippe Desrosiers saved 29 of 35 shots.

Both teams got into an offensive groove in the opening period of play, each netting three goals. The Lions scored first on a tap-in by William Leblanc while Hawkey sprawled at the loose puck in his crease to cover it up to no avail. Reading responded back with a quick pair of goals as Mason Millman and Thomas Ebbing scored in a span of 24 seconds for an early Royals' lead, 2-1.

Trois-Rivières answered back with their own pair of goals off the sticks of Alexis D'Aoust and Olivier Archambault to put the Lions back ahead by one. The lead would be short lived as Patrick Bajkov scored minutes later on the Reading power play to tie the game, 3-3, after the first period.

Kirk MacDonald & Frank DiChiara speak with the media after the Royals' 6-4 win over Trois-Rivières on Feb. 11th, 2022.

8:42 into the second period, Brad Morrison tallied his third of five points on the night, earning an assist to Trevor Gooch's goal on a tic-tac-toe connection between Morrison, Bajkov and himself. The Lions came back to tie the game heading into the final period of regulation when Cedric Montminy snuck a wrist shot under the left armpit of Hawkey to tie the game, 4-4, after two periods.

Morrison propelled Reading over Trois-Rivières with two more points in the third period. A backhand goal off of a rebound netted his lone goal on the night and an assist to Bajkov's empty netter, earned Morrison a single game career-high five points.

The Royals host the Trois-Rivières Lions Saturday, Feb. 12th, at 7:00 a.m. at Santander Arena.

