Game Notes: vs Wichita

February 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #48 vs Wichita

2/12/22 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rush fell behind, 4-1, early in the second period and eventually cut the deficit to one but could not complete the comeback as they were defeated by the Wichita Thunder, 4-3, Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Ryan Valentini had a goal and an assist and Dillon Kelley made 15 saves on 15 shots after entering in relief in the second period. The loss was the first of the season for the Rush at home on a Friday.

THUNDER CLAPS: Wichita now has points in seven straight games and has won seven of its past nine games. The Thunder have been hot and cold this season; they previously had a 14-game winless streak from December 5 to January 7, the longest of any ECHL team this season. Wichita has also had a nine-game point streak this season that took place from November 11 to December 1, tied for the longest point streak by any ECHL team.

ENJOY IT WHILE YOU CAN: Saturday night's game is the last game the Rush will play at home in the month of February. The Rush are in the midst of a stretch of 12 games out of 15 that will take place away from home and playing the last of the three of that stretch in the friendly confines of The Monument Ice Arena.

CHECKING ON THE AHL: David Tendeck made his first career AHL start for the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday night and stopped 27 of 28 shots faced to earn his first AHL win as Tucson beat the Colorado Eagles, 3-1. Tendeck has now appeared in two games for the Roadrunners since being called up this week and has stopped 44 of the 45 shots he has faced. Stephen Baylis was also in the lineup for the Roadrunners on Friday.

BRICK WALL KELLEY: Dillon Kelley entered in relief on Friday night and made 15 saves on 15 shots faced. Kelley has made eight appearances and six starts since joining the Rush and is 6-0-0-0 with a 2.36 goals against average and .931 save percentage. He joined the Rush after one game with the Kansas City Mavericks where he made 29 saves on 30 shots. Kelley opened the season in the SPHL with the Macon Mayhem and was 2-9-0-0 with a 3.06 GAA and .913 save percentage.

ODDS AND ENDS: Zach Court fought in the second period on Friday night, and in doing so recorded his first professional fight...Saturday is the final game of the season between Wichita and Rapid City. The Rush are 4-2-1-1 against the Thunder this season...Rapid City will wear specialty jerseys on Saturday night, the fifth time this season it has done so. The Rush are 2-2-0-0 when wearing specialty jerseys this season.

UP NEXT: The Rush head to the east coast next week for their first-ever meetings with the Norfolk Admirals. It begins on Wednesday night at the puck drop at Norfolk Scope Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

