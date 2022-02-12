Steelheads Late Power Play Tally Nets Point in 2-1 OT Loss

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (26-17-3) scored within the final two minutes to earn the extra point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Tulsa Oilers (24-18-2) on Friday night from Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,209 fans, the 15th sellout of the season.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads Oilers tussled for the first 20 minutes in a grind of a game, but the Oilers struck in the second period as they advanced their agenda and capitalized on a turnover on the power play to edge ahead, 1-0. The strong play by goaltender Colton Point held the Steelheads in long enough to turn the corner in the third period and take the pressure to the Oilers. After a goal was disallowed on a controversial offside call late in the game, the Steelheads found a late power play and won their gamble by pulling Point and scoring on a shot from forward Mason Mitchell (PP EA, 18:05 3rd) to force overtime, 1-1. An unfortunate bounce and tip led to an odd tally for the Oilers as they earned the extra point in the 2-1 overtime result.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. TUL - Eddie Matsushima (game-winner)

2. IDH - Mason Mitchell (game-tying power play goal)

3. TUL - Daniel Mannella (win, 26-27 saved)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Colton Point (G) - 23-25 saved (18-of-19 saved in first two periods)

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Colton Point: Point played a spectacular game despite picking up the loss and ending his home shutout streak at eight periods and 97:49 minutes. He has earned points in six-straight overall as well as five-straight at home while improving to a 2.37 GAA and a .924 save percentage.

- Mason Mitchell: Mitchell netted the game-tying power play goal within the final two minutes, earning his second tying goal to force overtime in as many weeks. Four of his nine goals this season have come in just nine games with the Steelheads since January 26.

CATCH OF THE DAY

Despite the loss and the home win streak ending at seven games, the Steelheads still extended their unbeaten streak at home to eight-straight games with the overtime result. The Steelheads have earned a 7-0-1 record since beginning their run on January 6 while holding opponents to two goals or loess in five-straight home contests, outscoring the opposition 32-17 and averaging exactly four goals scored per game in that stint. The power play has also remained strong with goals in six of eight contests (10-for-28, 35.7%) and three of those coming as multi-power play goal efforts. The Steelheads own an 18-5-1-0 record at Idaho Central Arena this season, still sitting tied for the most home wins in the ECHL as well as trailing only the Reading Royals (.843) in home win percentage (.771).

ATTENDANCE: 5,209 (15th sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Oilers conclude their three-game weekend on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

