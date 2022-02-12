Grizz Win 4-3 to Complete Sweep
February 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Coralville, Iowa - Trey Bradley scored 2 goals and 1 assist, including the game winner 8:17 into the third period to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 4-3 victory over the Iowa Heartlanders to complete a 3 game sweep at Xtream Arena.
Iowa scored first as Jake Smith got his 13th of the campaign 5:27 in. Utah is now 17-9-2 when the opposition scores first. Ben Tardif scored a shorthanded goal 12:47 in as he caught a long range pass from Trey Bradley and scored on a backhand shot in front of the net. It was Utah's league leading 18th shorthanded goal of the season. Iowa retook the lead 14:52 in as Kaid Oliver got his 7th. Trey Bradley tied the game as he scored on a rebound from a Mason Mannek shot 18:31 in. The score was tied at 2-2 after 1 period. Utah outshot Iowa 17 to 14 in the first period but Iowa outshot the Grizz 41 to 35 for the game.
Iowa captain Kris Bennett got his 18th goal 1:29 into the second frame. Mason Mannek tied it at 3-3 when he scored 9:47 into the second. Mannek is 3rd on the club with 16 goals this season. The game remained tied for the rest of the period. Both teams took 14 shots in the 2nd frame.
Trey Bradley scored an unassisted goal 8:17 into the third, which turned into the game winner. The Grizz were successful on 3 penalty kills in the third period to secure the victory as they stay in first place in the Mountain Division with a .649 points percentage.
Peyton Jones was great in net as he stopped 38 of 41 shots as he is now tied with Trent Miner as both lead the team with 11 wins. Miner got the start for the AHL's Colorado Eagles tonight and saved 33 of 34 shots in a 8-1 win over the Tucson Roadrunners.
Bradley and Ben Tardif were each a +4 on the night. Mannek was a +3. Bradley is the 5th different Grizzlies skater to score 2 goals in a game in the 3 game series at Iowa. Mason Mannek and Brian Bowen each scored 2 goals in the February 9th 5-4 overtime win. Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Zac Robbins each had 2 goals in a 5-2 win on February 11th. Bradley now leads the club with 12 multiple point games this season.
The Grizz return to Maverik Center for a big 3 game series vs Worcester. Face-off on Friday and Saturday night next week is at 7:10 pm. Monday, February 21st is a 1:10 pm start in the 3rd game of the set. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
Grizzlies 3 stars
1. Trey Bradley (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +4.
2. Mason Mannek (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3.
3. Peyton Jones (Utah) - 38 of 41 saves.
