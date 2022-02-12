Royals Host Lions on Pink in the Rink

February 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Trois-Rivières Lions Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. Tonight is Pink in the Rink presented by Adams, LaVentura & Associates featuring specialty jerseys, an infinity scarf giveaway and painted pink ice in a game dedicated to those who have battled with or are currently battling with breast cancer. Game worn jerseys with names collected by players, coaches, fans and staff associated with the Royals will be warn as well in the first period to honor friends and loved ones who were lost in their fight with breast cancer.

This is the ninth of twelve meetings between the two teams this season. The Royals have won their last fives games while outsourcing opponents 31-12. The Lions have lost four straight.

Erik Jesberger previews the Royals game on Feb. 12, 2022.

Reading defeated Trois-Rivières in their first of back-to-back games, 6-4, Friday, Feb. 11 at Santander Arena.

Multi-point games for Patrick Bajkov (2 G's/1 A), Trevor Gooch (1 G/1 A), Mason Millman (1 G/1 A), Garret Cockerill (2 A's), and Brad Morrison, who recorded an ECHL single game career high five-points (1 G/4 A's), propelled the Royals over the Lions.

Both teams scored the same amount of goals each period in the opening 40 minutes of play. William Leblanc, Alexis D'Aoust, Olivier Archambault and Cedric Montminy each scored for Trois-Rivières while Thomas Ebbing, Millman, Gooch and a power play goal from Bajkov sent the game into the final period of regulation tied, 4-4.

Morrison propelled Reading over Trois-Rivières two of his five points on the night in the third period. A backhand goal off of a rebound netted his lone goal of the game and an assist to Bajkov's empty netter, earned Morrison a single game career-high five points.

The Royals sit in first place in the North Division as they play at the end of a three-game week against divisional opponents. Reading holds a 23-9-5-1 record with a .684 point percentage. They sit above the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with .603 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Trois-Rivières sitting in third with a .574 point percentage, Maine hoisting a .524 point percentage in fourth and Worcester holding fifth place at .461. Adirondack is in last place with a .459 win percentage in 37 games.

UPCOMING GAMES:

MARVEL SUPER HERO© NIGHT - 2/19/22

Iron Man specialty jersey

Meet Iron Man

$1 candy bag

Poster giveaway

Post-Game Party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.