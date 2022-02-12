Oilers Fall 5-1 In Idaho

Boise, ID - Tulsa falls 5-1 in the final regular season game against Idaho.

The Steelheads scored the first goal of the game at the 12:10 mark of the first period. Matt Tugnutt swatted down a clearance attempt by the Oilers at the Tulsa blue line, taking it in on a breakaway and finishing top shelf on the backhand.

The second period would start with an Idaho goal from Mitch Versteeg at the 2:26 mark to make it 2-0 Steelheads. Recording his first goal of the season, Versteeg sent a wrist shot from the right point sneaking just inside the left post. Idaho made it 3-0, as Tugnutt scored his second goal of the night 4:16 into the second period, tapping home a back-door feed from the right-wing circle, in the low slot. The Oilers grab one back with a goal at the 16:42 mark of the second frame. Duggie Lagrone dragged the puck down the low portion of the right circle and snapped one on net, eventually following up and scoring on his own rebound, top shelf via a backhanded shot making it 3-1 Idaho.

The Steelheads would add to their lead making it 4-1 with a third period goal, 2:05 into the frame with a rebound goal on the left wing from Chase Zieky. The game would end 5-1 after Luc Brown put home a rebound in the low slot, 4:23 into the third period.

Tulsa will face the Iowa Heartlanders on the road Wednesday, Feb. 16th, to start a three-game central division road stand. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. CT.

