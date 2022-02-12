Fuel Can't Hold On, Fall 8-2 to Cincinnati
February 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Playing their third and final game of the week, the Indy Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones in front of a sold-out crowd. The Cyclones would put up eight goals on the Fuel throughout 60 minutes, eventually earning an 8-2 win.
After Jack Van Boekel and Riley McKay dropped the gloves to start the game, the Cyclones would be the first team to get on the board. Streaking past a Fuel defenseman Justin Vaive tucked the puck through the legs of a sprawling Mitch Gillam. Scoring on an odd-man rush, the cyclones doubled their lead when Gianluca Esteves one-timed a pass from Matt McLeod.
Cutting the Cyclones lead to one goal, Darien Craighead got behind the Cincinnati defense and fired a wrist shot past goaltender Mat Robson. Responding less than three minutes later, Zack Andrusiak picked up a rebounded shot and tucked it past Gillam.
Earning a penalty shot after getting slashed on a breakaway, Riley McKay would score to cut Cincy's lead to 3-2 but the Cyclones responded less than a minute later when Jackson Leef wristed a puck past Gillam. Scoring his second goal of the game, Jackson Leef one-timed a pass from Esteves, putting the Cyclones up 5-2.
Throughout the first half of the final period, the Cyclones and Fuel would trade chances, but Robson and Justin Kapelmaster (who replaced Gillam in the Fuel net) would turn everything aside. Cincinnati would put themselves up 6-2 when Jackson Leef scored his third goal of the game after driving to the net and shoving home a loose puck in front of Kapelmaster.
Taking advantage of a 5-on-3 power play, Matt McLeod buried a one-timer past Kapelmaster making it 7-2 Cyclones. Scoring again immediately following their seventh goal, Justin Vaive put a shot home from the slot to give the Cyclones an 8-2 lead.
