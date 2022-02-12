Heartlanders Lose to Grizzlies in Final Game of Weekend

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders took the lead three times, but failed to finish against the Utah Grizzlies, falling 4-3, Saturday at Xtream Arena. Peyton Jones was terrific in net for Utah, saving 38. Iowa returns to action Wednesday against the Tulsa Oilers at 7:00 p.m. at Xtream Arena.

Utah Captain Trey Bradley was credited with the eventual game-winning goal. Eight minutes into the third period, Bradley raced down the length of the ice and put a shot on goal. Trevin Kozlowski made the initial save, but the puck ricocheted in at net front.

Jake Smith opened the scoring five minutes into the game. Smith slammed home a Riese Zmolek pass at the doorstep to give Iowa a 1-0 lead. It was White's first goal in four games after being named the ECHL Rookie of the Month for January. Utah tied the game at 14:52 of the first period on a short-handed goal from Ben Tardif. The Grizzlies lead the ECHL in shorties with 18.

The Heartlanders retook the lead two minutes later off the stick of Kaid Oliver. After multiple shots and saves at net front, Oliver poked the biscuit over the line for his seventh goal of the season. The rookie tallied a point in all three games against Utah. Ryan Kuffner was given an assist to extend his point streak to ten games, which ties the franchise record (Jake Smith). The Grizzlies tied the game again with a minute and a half left in the first period. Bradley roofed one over the shoulder of Kozlowski to even the score. In the three-game series, the Grizz scored a combined seven goals in the first period.

Kris Bennett answered less than two minutes into the second period to put the Heartlanders back on top, 3-2. Bennett rebounded a Zmolek shot, took a couple whacks at the puck, and buried his team-leading 18th goal of the year. The Grizzlies evened the score once more halfway through the middle frame thanks to Mason Mannek.

The Heartlanders had a pair of power plays late in the third to knot things up, but failed to find the back of the net.

Kozlowski stopped 31 in the loss.

