Glads Fall Short After Late Surge

TOLEDO, Ohio. - The Atlanta Gladiators (25-17-3-1) fell to the Toledo Walleye (29-10-1-2) by a score of 5-3 at the Huntington Center on Saturday night. Derek Nesbitt recorded a goal in the second period, and the Glads put together a late surge in the final frame after goals from Mike Turner and Elijah Vilio but came up short in the 5-3 loss.

First Star: Matt Berry (TOL) - goal, two assists

Second Star: Kaden Fulcher (TOL) - 39 saves

Third Star: Brady Tomlak (TOL) - goal, assist

Toledo started the scoring for the night in the first period after John Albert collected the puck in the low slot and found the back of the net (3:43).

The Walleyes made it 2-0 midway through the first period when Matt Berry scored on a one-timer in front of the net (12:41).

Toledo extended the lead to 3-0 after Mitchell Heard found twine on a power-play opportunity for the Walleyes (3:50).

Atlanta cut the lead down to 3-1 early in the second period when Derek Nesbitt stole the pick in the attacking zone and fired a wrister into the net from the left wing (4:28).

The lead grew to 4-1 for the Walleyes after TJ Hensick slotted the puck into the net on a rebound opportunity (19:37).

The Glads made it 4-2 early in the third period following a goal from Mike Turner (5:37). After Zach Yoder sent the disc across the ice to Sanghoon Shin, he fired the puck at Toledo goaltender Kaden Fulcher, allowing Turner to collect it from underneath Fulcher's pads and find the back of the net.

Elijah Vilio scored with a wrister from the left wing on a 5-on-3 opportunity late in the third period to make it 4-3 when Shin found Vilio after collecting the puck off of a Derek Topatigh shot (14:57).

Toledo sealed the 5-3 victory with an empty net goal from Brady Tomlak late in the third period (19:52).

Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell finished the night saving 38 of 42 shots.

The Gladiators take the ice again Friday night at 7:05 PM against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at BonSecours Wellness Arena.

