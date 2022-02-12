Glads Fall Short After Late Surge
February 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
TOLEDO, Ohio. - The Atlanta Gladiators (25-17-3-1) fell to the Toledo Walleye (29-10-1-2) by a score of 5-3 at the Huntington Center on Saturday night. Derek Nesbitt recorded a goal in the second period, and the Glads put together a late surge in the final frame after goals from Mike Turner and Elijah Vilio but came up short in the 5-3 loss.
First Star: Matt Berry (TOL) - goal, two assists
Second Star: Kaden Fulcher (TOL) - 39 saves
Third Star: Brady Tomlak (TOL) - goal, assist
Toledo started the scoring for the night in the first period after John Albert collected the puck in the low slot and found the back of the net (3:43).
The Walleyes made it 2-0 midway through the first period when Matt Berry scored on a one-timer in front of the net (12:41).
Toledo extended the lead to 3-0 after Mitchell Heard found twine on a power-play opportunity for the Walleyes (3:50).
Atlanta cut the lead down to 3-1 early in the second period when Derek Nesbitt stole the pick in the attacking zone and fired a wrister into the net from the left wing (4:28).
The lead grew to 4-1 for the Walleyes after TJ Hensick slotted the puck into the net on a rebound opportunity (19:37).
The Glads made it 4-2 early in the third period following a goal from Mike Turner (5:37). After Zach Yoder sent the disc across the ice to Sanghoon Shin, he fired the puck at Toledo goaltender Kaden Fulcher, allowing Turner to collect it from underneath Fulcher's pads and find the back of the net.
Elijah Vilio scored with a wrister from the left wing on a 5-on-3 opportunity late in the third period to make it 4-3 when Shin found Vilio after collecting the puck off of a Derek Topatigh shot (14:57).
Toledo sealed the 5-3 victory with an empty net goal from Brady Tomlak late in the third period (19:52).
Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell finished the night saving 38 of 42 shots.
The Gladiators take the ice again Friday night at 7:05 PM against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at BonSecours Wellness Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 12, 2022
- Heartlanders Lose to Grizzlies in Final Game of Weekend - Iowa Heartlanders
- Icemen Bounce Swamp Rabbits with 3-1 Win - Jacksonville Icemen
- Solar Bears Win Streak Snapped in 2-1 Loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Nailers Work Overtime for Fourth Straight Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Glads Fall Short After Late Surge - Atlanta Gladiators
- Berry, Fulcher Shine as Walleye Edge Gladiators, 5-3 - Toledo Walleye
- McCarron Leads Blades to 2-1 Win in Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman Scores Twice in Railers 4-2 Victory over Adirondack on Pink in the Rink Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Can't Hold On, Fall 8-2 to Cincinnati - Indy Fuel
- Beauchamp Strikes First, Swamp Rabbits Fall 3-1 to Jacksonville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Win on a Converted Touchdown and Field Goal - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Jackson Leef Hat Tricks Propels Cyclones to 8-2 Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Fall in Weekend Finale - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Drop Third Straight in Newfoundland - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Top the Mariners 4-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Kyle Marino Recalled for Fourth AHL Stint with Chicago Wolves - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades: February 12, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - February 12 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, February 12, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Icemen Earn 3-2 Road Win at Greenville - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Royals Host Lions on Pink in the Rink - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Looks for Sweep in Iowa - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: vs Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Glads Finish Northern Swing against League's Best - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lions Get Right Back to Work in Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Wichita Closes Season-Series Tonight vs. Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Everblades Return to Action in Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Americans Drop Final Game of the Homestand - Allen Americans
- Morrison Five-Point Night Propels Royals over Lions - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Late Power Play Tally Nets Point in 2-1 OT Loss - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.