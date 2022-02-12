Solar Bears Win Streak Snapped in 2-1 Loss to Everblades
February 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tyler Bird scored the lone goal for the home team as the Orlando Solar Bears (23-17-3-0) saw their three-game win streak come to an end following a 2-1 loss to the Florida Everblades (24-15-3-3) on Saturday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Orlando and Florida each have four wins through eight games in the regular season series.
John McCarron opened the scoring for the visitors with his league-leading fifth shorthanded goal of the season late in the first period, elevating a shot over the shoulder of Brad Barone at the left post to put the visitors ahead 1-0.
Bird tied the score for Orlando early in the second period when Fabrizio Ricci poked the puck ahead to Bird between the benches, and the forward sped up the right wing before beating Cam Johnson through the legs.
McCarron put Florida ahead with the game-winning tally midway through the second period, as the Everblades capitalized on a Solar Bears turnover in the defensive zone.
1st Period
FLA Goal: John McCarron (20) [SH] at 15:47. Assisted by Blake Winiecki and Chris McKay.
SHOTS: ORL 11, FLA 10
2nd Period
ORL Goal: Tyler Bird (11) at 2:03. Assisted by Fabrizio Ricci.
FLA Goal: John McCarron (21) at 6:59. Assisted by Nathan Perkovich.
SHOTS: ORL 8, FLA 14
3rd Period
SHOTS: ORL 8, FLA 10
Goaltending
ORL: Brad Barone, 32-for-34
FLA: Cam Johnson, 26-for-27
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears remain at home as they host the Florida Everblades on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 12 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Sunday's game is a VyStar Solar Bears Sunday - VyStar Credit Union Members can score a pair of free tickets to the game using their VyStar debit/credit card - visit vystarcu.org/solarbears for more info.
Images from this story
|
Orlando Solar Bears forward Luke Boka vs. the Florida Everblades
