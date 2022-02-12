Kyle Marino Recalled for Fourth AHL Stint with Chicago Wolves

February 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - Forward Kyle Marino has been recalled from the Idaho Steelheads by the Chicago Wolves prior to tonight's game, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Saturday.

Marino, 25, played four games in his return to the Steelheads lineup following his last re-assignment last Friday and earned one goal and one assist. The Niagara Falls, Ont. native has earned four goals and five assists for nine points with a plus-five rating, two power play goals and three game-winning goals during his 17 games with the Steelheads this season. This is his fourth stint with AHL Chicago this season, and over his nine games this season owns 39 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-3 forward has posted 15 points (6-9-15) 44 career ECHL games, including his rookie season with the Wheeling Nailers in the 2020-21 campaign. Prior to his professional career, Marino played four seasons at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks while serving as an assistant captain in his final two years, tallying 27 points (9-18-27) with 198 penalty minutes in 101 games.

The Steelheads close their three-game weekend against the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.