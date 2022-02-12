Lions Win on a Converted Touchdown and Field Goal
February 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions dominated the Reading Royals on Saturday night, posting a 10-4 victory.
The Royals got off to a fast start and the first period ended with Reading ahead of the Lions by a score of 2-1.
However the Lions took control of the game in the second period by scoring seven goals, three of which came while short-handed. Cedric Montminy, Brendan Hamelin, Nicolas Larivière, Charles-David Beaudoin, William Leblanc, Olivier Archambault and Jonathan Joannette were the goal scorers. After 40 minutes of play the Lions led 8-3.
Joannette and Larivière each scored again in the third period adding to the Lions scoring frenzy.
Final score: Lions - 10, Royals - 4.
The Lions next game is February 15 when the Adirondack Thunder will be visiting Trois-Rivières for the first time this season. Colisée Vidéotron will have a maximum seating capacity of 50 per cent.
