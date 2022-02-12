Lions Get Right Back to Work in Reading

Last night, the Lions faced-off against the Reading Royals in Santander Arena. Trois-Rivières fell by a mark of 6-4.

Now the Lions are getting ready to play their second game in 24 hours. Coach Éric Bélanger and his team sport a 5-3-0 record against the Royals.

Fans can catch all the action on FloSports. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m.

Players to watch

The Lions' Olivier Archambault notched a goal and an assist last night.

Reading's Brad Morrison scored a goal and registered four assists last night.

