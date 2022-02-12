Beauchamp Strikes First, Swamp Rabbits Fall 3-1 to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Despite an early goal, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell to the Jacksonville Icemen, 3-1, on Saturday night at the VyStar Veteran Memorial Coliseum.

The Swamp Rabbits wasted little time scoring the opening goal of the game as Anthony Beauchamp tipped Johnny Coughlin's shot into the Jacksonville goal at 1:31. Exactly two minutes late, Ara Nazarian tied the game for the Icemen, firing his eighth goal of the season into the net.

In the second period, Jacksonville's strong offensive pressure was rewarded with a goal at 7:35 from Sean Giles, as the forward slid a rebound narrowly across the Greenville goal line for the 2-1 advantage.

Despite nine Greenville shots in the third period, the team's most of any period on the night, the Swamp Rabbits fell short of a tying goal and saw Jacksonville capture the 3-1 victory with Craig Martin's empty-net goal at 19:38.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall the 15-18-4-3 while the Icemen improve to 26-14-2-1.

Greenville remains on the road for a Tuesday night meeting with the South Carolina Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, SC at 7:05 p.m.

