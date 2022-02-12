ECHL Transactions - February 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 12, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Christian Hausinger, D

Newfoundland:

Alex Horawski, G

Reading:

Danick Paquette, F (team suspension lifted)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Joe Masonius, D assigned by Utica

Add Nick Rivera, F returned from loan to Utica

Florida:

Add Michael Neville, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete T.J. Fergus, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Bryce Reddick, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on reserve

Delete Ben Freeman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)

Idaho:

Add David Norris, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Marino, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Indy:

Add Liam Folkes, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dereck Baribeau, G activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve

Delete Jack Billings, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Jake Elmer, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Ford, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Taylor Egan, D added to active roster (traded from Newfoundland)

Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Evan Cormier, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Luke Bafia, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Maurizio Colella, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Pastorious, F placed on reserve

Delete Taylor Egan, D traded to Maine

Norfolk:

Add Nick Schaus, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Delete Brad Morrison, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Toledo:

Add John Albert, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Chris Martenet, D activated from reserve

Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from reserve

Delete Max Milosek, G placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Matthew Sredl, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete John Furgele, D placed on injured Reserve (effective 2/7)

