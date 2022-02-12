ECHL Transactions - February 12
February 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 12, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Christian Hausinger, D
Newfoundland:
Alex Horawski, G
Reading:
Danick Paquette, F (team suspension lifted)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Joe Masonius, D assigned by Utica
Add Nick Rivera, F returned from loan to Utica
Florida:
Add Michael Neville, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete T.J. Fergus, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Bryce Reddick, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on reserve
Delete Ben Freeman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)
Idaho:
Add David Norris, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Marino, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)
Indy:
Add Liam Folkes, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Dereck Baribeau, G activated from reserve
Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve
Delete Jack Billings, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Jake Elmer, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Ford, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Taylor Egan, D added to active roster (traded from Newfoundland)
Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Evan Cormier, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Luke Bafia, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Maurizio Colella, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Pastorious, F placed on reserve
Delete Taylor Egan, D traded to Maine
Norfolk:
Add Nick Schaus, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Delete Brad Morrison, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Toledo:
Add John Albert, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Chris Martenet, D activated from reserve
Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from reserve
Delete Max Milosek, G placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Matthew Sredl, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete John Furgele, D placed on injured Reserve (effective 2/7)
