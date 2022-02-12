Americans Drop Final Game of the Homestand

Allen, TX - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliates of the Seattle Kraken, dropped the final game of the homestand, 3-1 to the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night in Allen.

A tough defensive struggle would favor Kansas City late in the first when Ryan Olsen put a one-timer in the back of the net in the final minute of the first period. The Americans struggled to stay out of the penalty box as the home team would commit four penalties in the second period, that included a game misconduct by Darian Skeoch. The Americans would get on the board midway through the third period when Chad Costello (19) snuck a rebound off the board to strike on the powerplay. His 400th career point with the Americans. As the game reached its climax, it appeared the Americans had scored a late, game-tying goal, however it would be disallowed due to goalie interference. The Mavericks would add one more as Ryan Harrison scored on an empty net to secure the game for Kansas City.

A chippy series ended with a massive amount of penalties, as both teams recorded eight power play opportunities. Along with those power play opportunities, Allen and Kansas City combined for over eighty minutes of penalty minutes in the game.

The Americans will travel to face the Kansas City Mavericks Tuesday & Wednesday night at the Cable Dahmer Arena before heading to Wichita on Friday.

