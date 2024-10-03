Whitecaps FC Suffer 3-0 Loss to Seattle
October 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - It was a tough night at the office for Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday, as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to Cascadia rivals Seattle Sounders FC at BC Place.
The match began with Whitecaps FC on top. A clever play from Fafa Picault and Sam Adekugbe allowed the latter to drill a low ball towards Brian White in the six-yard box, but a last ditch interception from Seattle's Jackson Ragen snuffed the chance. Georgi Minoungou then flashed a chance after being found from a similar play inside the box, but his shot went high and wide.
Minoungou took his chance on the second try, however, as he opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Albert Rusnák whipped in a corner to which Jordan Morris rose high and flicked on a pass for Minoungou to tap in for the opener.
The 'Caps almost levelled it up four minutes later, after Brian White won it up high. White played Sebastian Berhalter in on the right, whose deflected cross almost snuck inside the far post if not for a hand from Stefan Frei. Picault nearly bundled in the rebound but another big tackle from Seattle denied the Haitian his goal.
Adekugbe was millimetres away from equalizing in the 25th minute, being found at the back post after a stellar cross from Pedro Vite. The cross dropped right in front of him but the Canadian international couldn't find enough purchase on the ball to redirect it home.
The second half began with Whitecaps FC on the hunt for the equalizer.
Vite was denied the leveller by a brilliant clearence in the 58th minute. After probing at Seattle's backline, Adekugbe was able to keep the ball in play after it looked to be destined to go behind for a goal kick. Vite latched onto it and, with Frei out of the net, cracked a first time shot that was bound for goal had it not been for a last-ditch block right on the goalline.
Seattle doubled their lead in the 65th minute, thanks to a Rusnák penalty after Rothrock was adjudged to have been taken down in the box. Rothrock made it 3-0 minutes later, placing a shot into the far corner after being slipped in behind by Rusnák.
Yohei Takaoka then made a massive save with 15 minutes to play, stuffing the onrushing Jordan Morris after he was sent through on goal.
White almost got one back for the 'Caps minutes later, finding space inside a crowded Sounders FC box and firing off a shot, but it would be blocked before it could nestle into the back of the net.
Whitecaps FC are back in action this coming Saturday, October 5 as they face Minnesota United FC at BC Place in another crucial battle for playoff positioning. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.
MATCH DETAILS
Attendance: 17,362
Referee: Chris Penso
Scoring Summary
14' - SEA - Georgi Minoungou (Jordan Morris, Albert Rusnák)
65' - SEA - Albert Rusnák (penalty kick)
67' - SEA - Paul Rothrock (Albert Rusnák)
Statistics
Possession: VAN 41.9% - SEA 58.1%
Shots: VAN 10 - SEA 11
Shots on Goal: VAN 4 - SEA 5
Saves: VAN 2 - SEA 3
Fouls: VAN 12 - SEA 7
Offsides: VAN 2 - SEA 2
Corners: VAN 3 - SEA 6
Cautions
13' - VAN - Sam Adekugbe
39' - VAN - Alessandro Schöpf
46' - VAN - Fafa Picault
88' - VAN - Fafa Picault
90'+1 - VAN - Ralph Priso
Ejection
88' - VAN - Fafa Picault
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
1.Yohei Takaoka; 2.Mathías Laborda (18.Édier Ocampo 71'), 4.Ranko Veselinović ©Ã¯Â¸Â, 6.Tristan Blackmon (15.Bjørn Inge Utvik 71'); 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 45.Pedro Vite, 20.Andrés Cubas (13.Ralph Priso 71'), 8.Alessandro Schöpf (28.Levonte Johnson 59'), 3.Sam Adekugbe; 24.Brian White (23.Déiber Caicedo 77'), 11.Fafa Picault
Substitutes not used
32.Isaac Boehmer, 7.Ryan Raposo, 12.Belal Halbouni, 19.Damir Kreilach
Seattle Sounders FC
24.Stefan Frei; 16.Alex Roldan, 28.Yéimar Gomez Andrade, 25.Jackson Ragen, 5.Nouhou (15.Jon Bell 87'); 7.Cristian Roldan (8.Josh Atencio 74'), 18.Obed Vargas; 93.Georgi Minoungou (10.Pedro de la Vega 76'), 11.Albert Rusnák, 14.Paul Rothrock (21.Reed Baker-Whiting 74'); 13.Jordan Morris (17.Danny Musovski 76')
Substitutes not used
26.Andrew Thomas, 4.Nathan, 75.Danny Leyva, 99.Dylan Teves
