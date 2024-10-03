New England Revolution Academy Highlights: October 3, 2024

October 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution Academy teams concluded the month of September with a combined 7-0-1 record in last weekend's action. The Under-18s, Under-16s, and Under-15s all played CF Montréal on Saturday, while all five Academy teams took on New York Soccer Club on Sunday.

The U-18s kicked off the weekend with a 2-1 victory over CF Montréal at home. Grant Emerhi (2008 - Mansfield, Mass.) opened the scoring in Saturday's match, while Robert Nichols III (2007 - Milton, Mass.) recorded a goal-and-assist performance. On Sunday, the U-18s earned a 2-1 victory over New York SC, with Raphael Alves (2007 - Framingham, Mass.) completing a brace.

The U-16s opened the weekend with a 2-0 shutout victory over Montréal. Paolo Tornberg Ayala (2009 - Revere, Mass.) and Ivan Villalobos Lopez (2009 - Lumberton, N.C.) each tallied in Saturday's contest, while goalkeeper Reinner Fidelis (2009 - Peabody, Mass.) posted the clean sheet. On Sunday, the U-16s edged out New York SC, 2-1, as Lopez converted on a free kick, while Judah Siqueira (2009 - South Easton, Mass.) notched the game-winner.

The U-15s earned a 4-3 win over CF Montréal on Saturday, with Brandon Velez (2010 - Concord, Mass.) tallying twice. Logan Azar (2010 - Hudson, Mass.) and Roman Woolfork (2010 - Palo Alto, Calif.) also contributed to the scoring. The U-15s played to a 3-3 draw against New York SC on Sunday, with goals from Jesse Ebara (2010 - Saunderstown, R.I.), Arthur Bernardino (2011 - Shirley, Mass.), and Bayron Morales-Vega (2010 - Framingham, Mass.).

The U-14s recorded a dominant 7-0 shutout victory against New York SC on Sunday, with two goals each from Landon Ho Sang (2011 - Springfield, Mass.) and Rikelme De Almeida (2011 - Easton, Mass.). Musah Aduma (2011 - Manchester, Conn.), Boston Kahoalli (2012 - Whitman, Mass.), and Navayush Gurung (2011 - Medford, Mass.) also scored in the match. Goalkeeper Charles Wallace (2010 - Burlington, Vt.) secured the clean sheet for New England.

The U-13s rounded out the weekend with a 1-0 win over New York SC, as Jayden Lefter (2012 - Milford, Mass.) netted the lone goal and goalkeeper James Warrern (2012 - Wellesley, Mass.) kept the visitors off the scoresheet.

Four Revolution Academy teams will return to MLS NEXT action this Saturday, with the U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s traveling to take on Toronto FC, while the U-14s will welcome Connecticut United FC to Foxborough. Click here or visit Revolutionsoccer.net/Academy for more details.

UNDER 18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. CF Montréal U-18s

Saturday, September 28, 2024 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, CF Montréal 1

Scoring Summary:

MTL - 3'

NE - Grant Emerhi (Robert Nichols III) 72'

NE - Robert Nichols III 82'

Revolution U-18s: Owen Beninga; Sheridan McNish, Sage Kinner, Aidan Reilly, Eli Ackerman (Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas 54'); Javaun Mussenden, Edwin Flores, Robert Nichols III (Gershom Matimano 72'); Grant Emerhi, Cliff-Grova Rwabira (Giuseppe Ciampa 54', Jordi Tornberg Ayala 72'), Cristiano Carlos (Raphael Alves 54').

Substitutes Not Used: Julian Chapman, Thomas Tsouro.

New England Revolution U-18s vs. New York SC U-18s

Sunday, September 29, 2024 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, New York SC 1

Scoring Summary:

NYSC - 34'

NE - Raphael Alves (Penalty Kick) 71'

NE - Raphael Alves (Aidan Reilly) 86'

Revolution U-18s: Julian Chapman; Sheridan McNish (Sage Kinner 46'), Tommy Tsouro, Gershom Matimano (Edwin Flores 55'), Eli Ackerman (Aidan Reilly 46'); Javaun Mussenden (Josh Partal 46'), Giuseppe Ciampa, Robert Nichols III (Jordi Tornberg Ayala 66'); Grant Emerhi, Raphael Alves, Cristiano Carlos (Cliff-Grova Rwabira 55').

Substitutes Not Used: Owen Beninga.

UNDER 16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. CF Montréal U-16s

Saturday, September 28, 2024 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, CF Montréal 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Kaleb De Oliveira) 38'

NE - Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Chris Scott) 52'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Alex Glassman, Josh Macedo, Kauan De Campos, Aarin Prajapati; Levi Katsell, Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Jessie Ebere 72'), Chris Scott (Brian Brooks 72'); Kaleb De Oliveira (Jonathan Cante 63'), Paolo Tornberg Ayala, Judah Siqueira (Lucas Pereira 86').

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth, Edon Zharku.

New England Revolution U-16s vs. New York SC U-16s

Sunday, September 29, 2024 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, New York SC 1

Scoring Summary:

NYSC - 3'

NE - Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Free Kick) 37'

NE - Judah Siqueira (Kaleb De Oliveira) 90'

Revolution U-16s: Ryker Fauth; Alex Glassman, Lucas Aquino (Kauan De Campos 80'), Edon Zharku (Josh Macedo 46'), Aaron Prajapati; Brian Brooks (Levi Katsell 61'), Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Chris Scott (Kaleb De Oliveira 80'); Isaiah Claverie (Paolo Tornberg Ayala 46'), Jonathan Cante (Brandon Velez 61'), Judah Siqueira.

Substitutes Not Used: Reinner Fidelis.

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. CF Montréal U-15s

Saturday, September 28, 2024 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 4, CF Montréal 3

Scoring Summary:

MTL - 4'

MTL - 16'

MTL - 43'

NE - Brandon Velez 46'

NE - Brandon Velez 57'

NE - Logan Azar 63'

NE - Roman Woolfork 76'

Revolution U-15s: Mason Yang; Braeden Anderson, Bayron Vega, Tobin Farmer, Niaz Sacirbey (Alejandro Garza 40'); Andrew Hsu (Roman Woolfork 40'), Logan Azar, Frankie Caruso (Makai Harr 40'); Davi Pereira, Shifaq Fazi (Jude Chisholm 60'), Brandon Velez.

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Gomes, Lucas Pereira, Alex Lewis.

New England Revolution U-15s vs. New York SC U-15s

Sunday, September 29, 2024 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 3, New York SC 3

Scoring Summary:

NE - Jessie Ebere 1'

NYSC - 11'

NYSC - 34'

NE - Arthur Bernardino 47'

NE - Bayron Vega 65'

NYSC - 71'

Revolution U-15s: Mason Yang; Jude Chisholm (Alejandro Garza 40'), Alex Lewis, Makai Harr, Dalu Nwazojie (Nizza Sacirbey 50'); Jesse Ebere (Logan Azar 75'), Frankie Caruso (Andrew Hsu 40), Lucas Pereira; Roman Woolfork, Shifaq Fazl (Bayron Vega 50'), Alex Gomes (Arthur Bernardino 40').

Substitutes Not Used: Tobin Farmer.

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. New York SC U-14s

Sunday, September 29, 2024 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 7, New York SC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Landon Ho Sang (Musah Adamu) 11'

NE - Musah Adamu (Boston Kahaolii) 30'

NE - Rikelme De Almeida (Vaughn Scholz) 41'

NE - Rikelme De Almeida (Kai Nielsen) 50'

NE - Navayush Gurung (Vaughn Scholz) 65'

NE - Landon Ho Sang (Navayush Gurung) 69'

NE - Boston Kahaolii (Landon Ho Sang) 70'

Revolution U-14s: Charles Wallace; JP Munko, Asher Bremser, Vaughn Scholz, Jason Kamerzal-Smith; Jeremiah Moyano, Hans Mertens, Boston Kahaolii; Landon Ho Sang, Musah Adamu, Rikelme De Almeida.

Substitutes Used: Zach LaPierre, Thierry Maurer, Brennan Mcweeney, Kai Nielsen, Navayush Gurung, Rico Janairo.

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. New York SC U-13s

Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 1, New York SC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Jayden Lefter (Darragh Nugent) 24'

Revolution U-13s: James Warren; Ayden Gomez, Enrique Rosado, Ivan Pokinboroda, Julian Gomez; Darragh Nugent, Luca Cicione, Asher Cotter; Nolan Nairn, Gavin Rybak, Jayden Lefter.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.