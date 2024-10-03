Goalkeeper Duran Ferree & the U.S. Under-19 Men's Youth National Team Head to Spain for Matches against Sweden & Japan

October 3, 2024

San Diego FC News Release







U.S. Soccer today announced that San Diego FC (SDFC) Goalkeeper Duran Ferree was named to the U.S. Under-19 Men's Youth National Team's roster that will will face Sweden on Oct. 11 and Japan on Oct. 15 during a training camp from Oct. 7-15 in Valencia, Spain.

Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2006 are age-eligible for this one-year U-19 MYNT cycle and head coach Michael Nsien called up nine players born in 2006, 10 born in 2007 and one in 2008- Charlotte FC forward Nimfasha Berchimas. All players are age-eligible for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Ferree, currently with FC Nordsjælland for the remainder of 2024, became the first-ever player signed by San Diego FC in December 2023.

U.S. U-19 MYNT ROSTER - OCTOBER TRAINING CAMP - MATCHES VS. SWEDEN AND JAPAN

Goalkeepers (2): Duran Ferree (FC Nordsjaelland/DEN; San Diego, Calif.), Andrew Rick (Philadelphia Union; Berwyn, Pa.)

Defenders (6): Andrew Baiera (New York City FC; Darien, Conn.), Stuart Hawkins (Seattle Sounders FC; Fox Island, Wash.), Harbor Miller (LA Galaxy; Brea, Calif.), Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union; Hersey, Pa.), Tahir Reid-Brown (Orlando City SC; Orlando, Fla.), Chibuike Ukaegbu (Sacramento Republic FC; Roseville, Calif.)

Midfielders (6): Colin Guske (Orlando City SC; Saint Johns, Fla.), Cruz Medina (San Jose Earthquakes; San Francisco, Calif.), Paulo Rudisill (Feyenoord/NED; Irvine, Calif.), Ervin Torres (Austin FC; Laredo, Texas), David Vazquez (Philadelphia Union; Los Angeles, Calif.), Nathan Worth (Tampa Bay Rowdies; Chester, N.J.)

Forwards (6): Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Jykese Fields (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim/GER; Heidelberg, Germany), Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool/ENG; Warrington, England), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Eagle Mountain, Utah), Mykhi Joyner (St. Louis City SC; Bloomington, Ill.), Dino Klapija (RB Leipzig/GER; New York City, N.Y.)

SCHEDULE

Oct. 11USA vs. Sweden - 4 p.m. local / 7 a.m. PT

Oliva Nova Sports Center; Oliva, Valencia, Spain

Oct. 15USA vs. Japan - 12 p.m. local / 3 a.m. PT

Oliva Nova Sports Center; Oliva, Valencia, Spain

