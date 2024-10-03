St. Louis CITY SC Edged 1-0 Versus LAFC at BMO Stadium

October 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







LOS ANGELES, CA - St. Louis CITY SC saw their four-match away unbeaten streak snapped after narrowly beaten by LAFC 1-0 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Denis Bouanga scored in first half stoppage time to give the hosts the lead and the eventual victory. CITY SC returns to CITYPARK next Saturday for their final home match of the season to face Houston Dynamo.

Postgame Notes

Jake Girdwood-Reich made his first MLS start

Eduard Löwen marked his 50th game played in the MLS with the start

Goal-Scoring Plays

LAFC: Denis Bouanga (Mateusz Bogusz), 45th + 1 minute - Denis Bouanga scored with a right footed shot from the central position outside the box to the bottom right corner.

October 2, 2024 - BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

LAFC 1 0 1

St. Louis CITY SC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

LAFC: Denis Bouanga (Mateusz Bogusz), 45+1'

Misconduct Summary

STL: Marcel Hartel (caution), 7'

LAFC: Mateusz Bogusz (caution), 8'

LAFC: Maxime Chanot (caution), 12'

STL: Simon Becher (caution), 90'+5

Lineups

LAFC: GK Hugo Lloris; D Ryan Hollingshead, D Maxime Chanot, D Eddie Segura ©; M Cristian Olivera (Nathan Ordaz, 90'+6), M Timothy Tillman; M Lewis O'Brien, M Omar Campos; F Mateusz Bogusz (David Martinez, 75'), F Olivier Giroud (Kei Kamara, 74'), F Denis Bouanga (Marlon Santos, 90')

Substitutes not used: GK Thomas Hasal, D Aaron Long, D Diego Rosales, M Erik Duenas, M Eduard Atuesta

TOTAL SHOTS: 20; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 9; OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 9; SAVES: 0

STL: GK Ben Lundt; D Jake Nerwinski, D Henry Kessler, D Joakim Nilsson (Akil Watts, 69'), D Jay Reid (Nökkvi Thórisson, 79'); M Eduard Löwen © (Simon Becher, 79'), M Jake Girdwood-Reich (Jannes Horn, 69'), M Marcel Hartel, M Rasmus Alm (Tomas Totland, 69'), M Cedric Teuchert; F João Klauss

Substitutes not used: GK Christian Olivares, D Josh Yaro, D Kyle Hiebert, M John Klein

TOTAL SHOTS: 7; SHOTS ON GOAL: 0; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 5

Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistant Referees: Corey Parker, Cameron Blanchard, Timothy Ford

VAR: Greg Dopka

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

Venue: BMO Stadium

Weather: Mostly Clear, 75 degrees

Postgame Audio & Video

Audio: Recording

Video: Footage (Passcode: vxCKk*8z)

Interim Head Coach John Hackworth

Opening statement:

Look, I want to make sure everybody knows that I don't think we played a great game. In fact, you know lot of mistakes in that game and, but we also came on short rests across the country and played one of the better, best teams in the league, and we had a chance to be successful until the very end. So, while I'm disappointed with the performance overall, and mostly the mistakes that we made, in particular, in possession with the ball, just some unforced turnovers, some bad decisions. I thought we should have gone into that half at 0-0, we weathered a storm in the first twenty, kind of fortunate with some poor marking in the first part of the game, but we got through that and then I thought we played some good soccer, thought we could build out, you know, pin them back, get into the attacking half the field with the ball. And unfortunately, we just didn't, we didn't take care of it well enough, and we have to do a much better job of that. So, I sit here and I'm disappointed in the fact that we didn't play as well as we're capable of. I think that can be a good thing as we go forward, because, you know, I told the guys in the locker room, I don't want anybody to accept that this is a, you know, any kind of other thing than a loss and us just looking at us knowing that we can play much better than that.

On Ben Lundt's play tonight:

Yeah, Ben was good. I mean, part of what Alex Langer and I were talking about in terms of playing Ben is that we see it every single day in training. I mean, he is a goalkeeper that deserves more than he is, you know, given credit for part of that's Roman Bürki is pretty good, and so he's not going to get many chances. But we felt like the situation was really worthy of Ben getting a game, and then he comes in the game. And, I mean, I think he did for the most part, again, it wasn't perfect, but Ben played really well, made some really good saves, gave us a chance to be in a position to get a result of that game all the way to the very end. You know, I know, would say that I believe in Ben a lot, and I'm glad he put on a good performance on the road against a top team. Wish that the rest of the team would have been able to play as good next one.

On Jake Nerwinski's play against Denis Bouanga:

Yeah. I mean, I probably should have said that in my intro, that there were guys that put on some really good performances. And Jake, you know, Jake was solid. And I hope everybody else out there can look at Jake and be like, you know, Denis Bouanga is really good, and there's not many people who can contain him and delay him to the extent that Jake did tonight. That's what was most disappointing about that first goal is, I thought Jake had done such a good job in all his matchups, but it's a little unfair for you know, Jake to try to cover and balance, and then have to go back out to cover him. And then when he didn't get help from in the middle, so proud of Jake and his performance is what I expect out of him. It's why, you know, he and [Tomas Totland] are having such a good battle for that right back position.

On how Simon Becher positively affected the attack tonight coming off the bench:

Yeah, Simon always does. I mean, Simon's played well since the day got here, so it was nice to have him come on and, you know, he in one play in particular, got out of a lot of trouble on his own. You know, played a really good pass and then tried to get back in the box. So happy for Simon, but that's what he does. You know, you can only play 11 guys at a time, and [Cedric Teuchert], [João] Klauss, [Marcel Hartel], these guys are playing really well. Simon does, you know what he does, and he does it really well. So, you know, he's another option for us.

Goalkeeper Ben Lundt

On what it was like for him out there tonight:

Yeah, it's not a secret that they are a pretty good team. But you know, we're also a pretty good team, so if you want to be the best, you have to play the best and yeah it was a good experience. I think on a different day, maybe we get a penalty. I don't know. Maybe we can create one or two more chances and take something out of out of LA.

On what he saw on Denis Bouanga's goal:

It's a tough one. He cuts inside, probably like three-four-five players right in front of me. He cuts inside, takes another touch. He has the near post. He has the back post. He goes to the back post, and it's in the back of the net so fast. So, can't really do anything about it.

On one of his saves he made on Bouanga:

Yeah, I watched some film of him. He likes to shoot from these free kick opportunities. So, I was ready for it. I saw it early, and when he cuts inside, he likes to shoot from every angle. You just have to be prepared for it. And again, my job is to keep us in the game, and I felt I did that. And on a different day, maybe we will get a result.

Defender Jake Nerwinski

On what the team takes away from tonight's game:

I think we're just disappointed with our performance overall. I think we have been in a good, you know, kind of groove of late, we've been playing very well. And it just didn't really click for us tonight. I think, you know, we lost balls that we usually don't lose. We didn't create as many chances as you know we have in the past. And I think, you know, LAFC is a very good team. I think for the most part, we defended for our lives. And, you know, we just couldn't find that equalizer.

On having to face Denis Bouanga tonight:

Yeah, to be honest with you, I'm happy with my performance. I think, you know, the coaches gave me very good feedback. You know, going against a top three player in the league, it's difficult. The guy can run, he runs fast, so it was a bit of a challenge for me physically. But like I said before, I love those kinds of challenges, and I know, [John] Hack[worth], trusts me, in those, you know, defensive moments. So, you know, I think for the most part, I was, you know, able to keep him at bay for how good of a player he is, you know, as an MVP candidate.

On how difficult it is to give up a goal right before halftime:

Yeah, that was very disappointing. I think that we weathered the storm as well as we could. And then, you know, just with a player like that, a little moment of magic, a great finish, and you're down 1-0 in stoppage time of the first half. I think we did well enough to get out of that 0-0, and we didn't. And I think that really hurt us.

On what he looks for from the team in these last two games of the season:

You know, as a team, we had a team meeting. We discussed what we wanted for the last five games of the season, we have, you know, goals within our team, within our locker room, that we want to achieve. And for the last two games, a lot of those are still open for us. So, I think we have all to play, for all to, you know, show our fans that, you know, next season is going to be a new year for us, and it's going to be a different feel, and we're just going to keep building for that.

