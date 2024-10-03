Hernán López brace, Jeremy Ebobisse insurance goal power San Jose to victory

October 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release









Hernán López of the San Jose Earthquakes

(San Jose Earthquakes) Hernán López of the San Jose Earthquakes(San Jose Earthquakes)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes defeated FC Dallas 3-2 on Wednesday night at PayPal Park.

San Jose struck first blood in the 14th minute when defender Bruno Wilson collected a loose ball and funneled it to forward Cristian Espinoza on the right wing, who found Hernán López at the edge of the box. The midfielder spun and unleashed a left-footed clinical finish to beat Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer. However, the visitors would equalize in the 41st minute when midfielder Paul Arriola's cross from the left wing was chested down by forward Petar Musa. The ball bounced over to forward Alan Velasco, whose left-footed blast evened the score heading into intermission.

In the second half, the Black and Blue went on the offensive and found the breakthrough in the 79th minute when Amahl Pellegrino's pass from the left wing fed López for his second goal of the night. Four minutes later, the Quakes got an insurance goal to make it 3-1 when midfielder Niko Tsakiris streaked down the left wing and swept the ball over to forward Jeremy Ebobisse for the finish. FC Dallas were awarded a penalty late but Quakes goalkeeper Daniel dove to his right to save a Jesus Ferreira attempt from the spot in minute 89. Sebastien Ibeagha scored moments later for Dallas off a Sebastian Lletget assist to draw the visitors close before the final six minutes of stoppage time, but they would get no closer as San Jose secured all three points.

The Quakes complete their final homestand of the season on Saturday, Oct. 5, when they face Real Salt Lake. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KNBR 1050 AM (English) and AM 1370 La Kaliente (Spanish).

MEDIA ASSETS

DOWNLOAD PHOTOS, VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS, AND POSTGAME SOUND BITES

MATCH SUMMARY | ROSTER PRONUNCIATION GUIDE | WATCH FULL GAME

GAME NOTES

The Quakes moved to 30-22-22 (113 GF, 91 GA) against FC Dallas in MLS regular-season competition, including a 18-8-12 (65 GF, 44 GA) record at home.

San Jose is unbeaten at home vs. FC Dallas in their last eight games dating back to 2017 (3-0-5), with the teams battling for three consecutive draws.

2017: 1-1 D

2018: 4-3 W

2019: 2-2 D

2020: No Game

2021: 3-1 W; 1-1 D

2022: 1-1 D

2023: 1-1 D

2024: 3-2 W

Hernán López scored his fifth and sixth goals of the year in the 14th and 79th minutes, running his goal contribution total to eight in MLS play (6g/2a) and 12 in all competitions (9g/3a). Tonight also marked his first ever two-goal game since joining San Jose in May.

Amahl Pellegrino's 79th-minute assist was his second in MLS play and fourth in all competitions, running his goal contribution total to nine in MLS play (7g/2a) and 11 in all competitions (7g/4a).

Niko Tsakiris recorded the first assist in his MLS career in the 83rd minute; it was his second assist and goal contribution in all competitions (0g/2a).

Jeremy Ebobisse's 83rd-minute goal was his sixth goal in MLS play and 10th in all competitions, running his goal contribution total to eight in MLS play (6g/2a) and 12 in all competitions (10g/2a).

Bruno Wilson made his first appearance since injuring his hamstring on the road against NYCFC on May 31. His assist of Hernán López's 14th-minute goal was his third of the season in MLS play, running his goal contribution total to four on the season (1g/3a).

Cristian Espinoza's assist of Hernán López's 14th-minute goal was his 14th of the season in MLS play, lifting him to a tie for sixth on the overall league leaderboard. The assist also puts him now at 18 goal contributions in MLS play (4g/14a) and 21 in all competitions (5g/16a).

Cristian Espinoza is the first player in Earthquakes history to have three straight seasons with 10 or more assists in MLS play (2022: 14; 2023: 13; 2024: 14 and counting).

Cristian Espinoza extended his run of consecutive MLS regular-season games played to a current league-high of 107 (Oct. 2, 2021 - present). The streak is not only a Quakes record but sixth longest in MLS history and third among all field players. He now stands one game away from tying Darlington Nagbe (May 1, 2021 - Apr. 6, 2024) for fifth all-time and second among all field players. Goalkeeper Luis Robles holds the league record with 183 straight appearances (Sept. 29, 2012 - May 12, 2018).

San Jose Earthquakes 3 - 2 FC Dallas

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 - PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.

Weather: 89°F Clear

Match Officials:

Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez

AR1: Logan Brown

AR2: Diego Blas

4th: Marcos Deoliveira

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Jozef Batko

Scoring Summary:

SJ (1-0) - Hernán López (Cristian Espinoza, Bruno Wilson) 14'

DAL (1-1) - Alan Velasco (Petar Musa, Paul Arriola) 41'

SJ (2-1) - Hernán López (Amahl Pellegrino) 79'

SJ (3-1) - Jeremy Ebobisse (Niko Tsakiris) 83'

DAL (3-2) - Sebastien Ibeagha (Sebastian Lletget) 90'

Misconduct Summary:

DAL - Nkosi Tafari (caution) 15'

SJ - Paul Marie (caution) 37'

DAL - Alan Velasco (caution) 55'

DAL - Sebastien Ibeagha (caution) 60'

SJ - Carlos Gruezo (caution) 73'

DAL - Paul Arriola (caution) 74'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel; Oscar Verhoeven, Tanner Beason, Bruno Wilson, Carlos Akapo (Vítor Costa 63'); Carlos Gruezo (Alfredo Morales 81'), Jackson Yueill (Niko Tsakiris 75'), Hernán López; Paul Marie (Amahl Pellegrino 75'), Cristian Espinoza (C), Jack Skahan (Jeremy Ebobisse 63').

Substitutes not used: William Yarbrough (GK), Daniel Munie, Rodrigues, Tommy Thompson.

POSS.: 41.7%; SHOTS: 10; SOG: 4; CORNERS: 4; OFFSIDES: 3; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 11; xG: 2.2

FC Dallas: Jimmy Maurer; Marco Farfan, Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha; Ruan (Bernard Kamungo 46'), Paul Arriola (C), Asier Illarramendi (Sebastian Lletget 89'), Show; Alan Velasco (Katlego Ntsabeleng 71'), Jesus Ferreira, Petar Musa (Logan Farrington 71').

Substitutes not used: Antonio Carrera (GK), Patrickson Delgado, Omar Gonzalez, Sam Junqua, Ema Twumasi.

POSS.: 58.3%; SHOTS: 17; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 5; OFFSIDES: 2; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 16; xG: 1.9

NOTE: All stats are unofficial.

EARTHQUAKES INTERIM HEAD COACH IAN RUSSELL

On initial reflections of the victory:

"It's been a tough season, but these fans deserve a win. The team deserves a win. So I said [to the team], 'Just enjoy tonight.' The game did feel pretty comfortable. Dallas is a good team that likes to be in control of the ball. They did out-possess us; that is what it is. I'm not super concerned with that. They weren't getting in behind us. I thought Paul Marie, as a winger, did really well at being compact and tucking in and almost played in more of a traditional 4-4-2 midfielder. Cristian [Espinoza] was a little bit higher, where we can press their three [defenders]. The compactness was really good. We looked dangerous on the break. The last four or five games have been pretty dangerous on the break, but this one, we finished our chances."

On intangibles going San Jose's way tonight:

"We haven't had a lot of breaks this year. We got a pretty good one when the two players collided. We get the ball, we score on that play, and then Daniel making a huge penalty save. Overall, I just felt like we were really getting in our 18[-yard box] defensively, and we finished our chances when we had them. We had a couple big chances right away in the game as well. We came out on the front foot, which again, when you have a season like this, the players can pack it in. But they came out flying, and it was a good result."

On rotating the lineup:

"We rotated the squad a lot - three games in a week, but we have really good quality coming in. Jackson [Yueill] started tonight. I thought he was really good. Paul Marie, very good. Bruno Wilson, he hasn't played in four or five months, and he goes 90 minutes, just to name a few. Then Hernán [López], two goals. He's a special player when he plays simple and doesn't try to overdo things in bad areas. He's one of the top players; he really is. He's a young player still, so he's going to continue to grow and get better. But I think you see when he plays well, the team plays well."

On Bruno Wilson returning to action for the first time since May:

"Bruno is a player that's really technical, very good on the ball, very calm, organized as well. He can speak three different languages, so he communicates with everyone in the back line. He's played at a very high level. He just brings a lot of composure. I think he was all of that tonight. I think the penalty, yeah, it was a foul, but that's just a bit of bad timing. He hasn't played in four or five months, and then he goes 90 minutes. So I was very happy with him and Daniel."

EARTHQUAKES MIDFIELDER HERNÁN LÓPEZ

On scoring two goals and if he could have netted a third:

"I was happy to score tonight. Obviously the season hasn't gone our way, but being able to finish the season strong, we're happy to see that and I'm thrilled with the victory ... Obviously, you'd like to score three goals, but I wasn't able to do that. I'm just very happy to be able to score two goals at home. ... I was able to dedicate those goals to my mother and my father and my family."

On adjusting to life in America and MLS with his new teammates:

"Everything is new, coming from Argentina. It's a new team, new style of football, new culture. Everything is different. I feel like I've been able to adjust, and I feel really good where I am now."

"It's a good group. A very united group. Many different cultures and nationalities in the locker room. Even in the good times and the bad times, we've been there for each other."

On what the emphasis will be in the offseason:

"I just want to go to into the offseason and work hard. Do what I can do to prepare myself the best way for the next season ... At the end of the year, we'll talk with the team and see what we need to do, as far as which details specifically we need to work on so that we can go into next season on the front foot, better and stronger."

On looking ahead to the home finale Saturday:

"We won at home tonight, and it's always good to win at home. We definitely want to win this last one as well for the fans so that they can see the effort we've been putting forward to win these games at home and to close the season strong."

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.