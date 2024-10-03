Inter Miami CF to Kick off MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Action in Standalone Match on Friday, October 25 Airing Free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

October 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Major League Soccer today announced that Inter Miami CF will kick off Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 action at home in Chase Stadium in a standalone match on Friday, October 25 (8:30 p.m. ET) exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV for free. Inter Miami will face the winner of the Eastern Conference Wild Card match, which will be played on Tuesday, Oct. 22. A limited number of tickets remain for the match. Secure yours while supplies last.

Inter Miami clinched home field advantage for the Round One Best-of-3 series courtesy of the team's standout regular season performance, securing the top spot in the Eastern Conference and the coveted Supporters' Shield, awarded by the fans to the team with the best regular season record.

Fans with or without an MLS Season Pass subscription can tune in on Apple TV to enjoy the match in its entirety and have an incredible breadth of options to watch live, including through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs and streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and on the web at tv.apple.com.

The match will mark the first home playoffs match for the Club featuring world star players such as captain Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba and will broadcast live on screens in Times Square in the heart of New York City -- displayed on SILVERCAST Media's high-definition "Mega-Zilla," a Times Square spectacular with a 78-foot by 330-foot monster digital TV display. The screen spans an entire city block and is located on Broadway between 45th and 46th Streets.

The Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket and schedule details for Wild Card and Round One matches will be announced following the final day of MLS regular season action, Decision Day, on Oct. 19.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will broadcast every match of the postseason, including the MLS Cup Final presented by Audi. MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French. For more information and to subscribe to MLS Season Pass visit apple.co/MLS.

Additional enhancements and promotional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information about the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.

