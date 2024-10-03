Coco Carrasquilla and Erik Sviatchenko Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday
October 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla and defender Erik Sviatchenko were named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday roster for Matchday 36, the league announced today. The selections mark Carrasquilla and Sviatchenko's second appearances this season.
The Dynamo defeated the New England Revolution 2-1 at Shell Energy Stadium behind two world-class goals from forward Ezequiel Ponce and Sviatchenko, which were both assisted by Carrasquilla.
The Panamanian international led the team in chances created with five scoring opportunities, while also leading the midfield in touches (98), accurate passes in the final third (24) and key passes (5).
Houston scored the match-winner in the 68th minute following a spectacular volley from Sviatchenko that marked his first-career MLS goal. Carrasquilla found the Danish international with a set piece delivery into the box where Sviatchenko controlled the ball with his chest and put his laces through it to find the back of the net.
Carrasquilla (Matchday 34 and 36) and Sviatchenko (Matchday 15 and 36) are two of 16 Dynamo players to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season and are joined by Steve Clark (Matchday 23 and 34), Griffin Dorsey (Matchday 13, 28 and 32), Amine Bassi (Matchday 17 and 32), Héctor Herrera (Matchday 13, 18 and 31), Ponce (Matchday 30), Franco Escobar (Matchday 7, 20 and 30), Daniel Steres (Matchday 27), Sebastian Ferreira (Matchday 22), Latif Blessing (Matchday 21), Andrew Tarbell (Matchday 17), Ethan Bartlow (Matchday 9), Artur (Matchday 7), Brad Smith (Matchday 6) and Aliyu Ibrahim (Matchday 5). Head coach Ben Olsen was also named to the team for Matchday 9 after Houston's 2-1 victory at Minnesota United FC.
Houston next travels to face St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, Oct. 5, before returning home for a Decision Day matchup versus LA Galaxy on Saturday, Oct. 19.
