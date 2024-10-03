FC Cincinnati Official Club Statement

October 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







During tonight's match against New York City FC, the match was stopped by the official due to offensive language directed by fans towards one of our players. The club strongly condemns this language and behavior from NYCFC fans, and will always stand behind and support our players. The club commends the actions of the players and officials on the field for taking swift action. Abuse has absolutely no place on or off the field, in our league, or in our communities.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.