Connor Ronan Scores First Goal of Season, Rapids Fall to Top-Seeded LA Galaxy

October 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (15-12-5, 50 pts.) fell to the LA Galaxy (18-7-7, 61 pts.), 1-3, at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday night. Connor Ronan's first goal of the season was not enough as a Gabriel Pec goal and a Riqui Puig brace were enough to take all three points.

In a highly anticipated midweek match, fans at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park were all set for a clash between two of the top sides in the Western Conference and the entire league. LA entered the night at first in the conference while the Rapids sat at fourth. In a jam-packed West, every point would be crucial for both clubs by the final whistle.

Things started slow on both ends, with the sides trading possession as they were settling into the pace of play. Colorado was able to put together the best opportunities early but were unable to convert. It was the same story for the opposition, as it looked like the clubs would head into the halftime break even at 0-0. However, the Rapids were able to break the ice just before the halftime whistle thanks to their 13th different goal scorer this season.

Following a corner kick that left the box packed with players on both sides, Djordje Mihailovic found himself with the ball on the edge of the box. The midfielder then played a pass across the top of the eighteen to Connor Ronan, who rifled a shot to the far post and give the Rapids the first lead of the match.

The goal was Ronan's first of the season and the second of his career in MLS. Mihailovic's assist was his 14th of the season, now putting him only two away from tying the single-season club record set by Carlos Valderrama in 2002.

The Rapids would take that lead into the break, but the visitors would gain the momentum in the second half.

In the 50th minute, Pec grabbed the Galaxy's first goal of the match off a breakaway to equalize.

Three minutes later, Puig doubled his side's total off an assist from Pec in transition to take the lead.

The Rapids sent all resources forward and earned opportunities to equalize, but the visitors would add a third to their tally from Puig and secured the victory.

After the match, Rapids Head Coach Chris Armas shared his outlook on how the squad fared:

"It was not the result we wanted, but this is football. When you play good teams, the margins are thin, and this is also one we can learn from."

Despite the loss, the Rapids continued to add to their list of accomplishments in the 2024 MLS season. Ronan's goal was the club's 59th of the season in MLS, only three behind the club record of 62 that was set in 1998. Additionally, the Rapids have scored in 29 of their 32 games, only Inter Miami (30) have scored goals in more matches in MLS this season.

Colorado will shift their focus to this Saturday at home against Seattle Sounders FC. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV- Free, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.