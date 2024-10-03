FC Cincinnati Academy Earn Wins in Early Season Road Trip

October 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The FC Cincinnati Academy resumed play across all age groups this past weekend with the Young Garys hitting the road in Week 4 match action. The U13, U14, and U15 teams traveled to face St. Louis Scott Gallagher while the U16 and U18 sides were away to Chicago Fire FC. The academy finished the week 3-2-0 behind big wins from the U14 and U15 teams.

On the international stage, the U18s David Rodriguez trained with the Colombian Youth National Team this past week.

U13

The U13s dropped their only match of the weekend, 1-0, to Scott Gallagher.

U14

Four different goal scorers tallied for the U14s in a 4-0 win, including Rudy Von Lehman and Donovan Bazile, who found the back of the net for their first goals this year. Gabriel Jones and Adrian Maldonado added to the scoring with Jones, Ryan Schlotterbeck and Graeme Martin earning assists.

Ben Saunders and Brayden Erb once again split the clean sheet, keeping Scott Gallagher from breaking the shutout performance.

U15

The U15s put five past Scott Gallagher in a 5-2 win and, like the U14s, watched as a number of players got in on the scoring action. Gael Huguet, Adin Fikic, Islam Imran, Eliel Rodriguez and Sam Sullivan registered goals while Rodriguez and Liam Albright picked up assists.

U16

Despite a 3-1 loss to Chicago Fire, the U16s saw Jared Cardenas tally his 10th goal of the season for the Young Garys with Joshua Jimenez grabbing an assist. The result marks the U16s first loss of the season.

U18

The U18s remained unbeaten with their 1-0 win over the Fire as Tre Jervier scored the winner. Cooper Wiseman earned his first clean sheet of the year.

