Lionel Messi Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 36
October 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 36 of the 2024 MLS season. Notably, with the honor Messi earned his fifth POTM award this regular season.
Messi was voted Player of the Matchday following a brace in the team's 2-3 victory over the Columbus Crew, which saw Inter Miami clinch its first-ever Supporters' Shield title. On the season, Messi has tallied 32 goal contributions (17 goals and 15 assists), tied for the second-most in MLS, doing so in just 17 matches; his goal contribution total is just one behind Portland's Evander (33).
Among players with at least five goals, Messi leads the league in goals per 90 minutes, averaging 1.01 goals. With his first goal of the night, Miami (72 goals) became only the 10th team in MLS history to score 70 or more goals in a single season. Additionally, the Club became just the third team since 2011 to win the Supporters' Shield after missing the playoffs the previous year, following LAFC in 2022 and the San Jose Earthquakes in 2012.
Messi found the net in the 45th minute with a delicate touch past the goalkeeper and then added his second in first-half stoppage time with a spectacular 27-yard free kick.
This is the fifth time Messi has been named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra this season after previously doing so for his performances on Matchdays 9, 11, 12, and 32. Messi is the fifth player in MLS history to win the award at least five times in the same season, joining Carlos Vela (six in 2019), Thierry Henry (five in 2012), Jason Kreis (six in 1999), and Cobi Jones (five in 1998).
Inter Miami will look to continue its chase for the single-season points record by winning their final two games, with the first this Saturday on the road at Toronto FC (4 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an X (formerly known as Twitter) fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 3, 2024
- Lionel Messi Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 36 - Inter Miami CF
- Head Coach 'Tata' Martino and Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Forward Karol Swiderski Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- Hernán López Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Coco Carrasquilla and Erik Sviatchenko Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Cincinnati Academy Earn Wins in Early Season Road Trip - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Need to Become a Team Again, Pat Noonan Says, to Return to Winning Ways - FC Cincinnati
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: October 3, 2024 - New England Revolution
- Five Points: Mitja Scores - New York City FC
- Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City SC - Fan Appreciation - FC Cincinnati
- LAFC Defeats St. Louis City 1-0 at BMO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Hernán López brace, Jeremy Ebobisse insurance goal power San Jose to victory - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Earns Pivotal 3-0 Western Conference Victory on the Road at Vancouver - Seattle Sounders FC
- Timbers Suffer 1-0 Defeat to Austin FC at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Earn 3-1 Win over Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday Night - LA Galaxy
- Connor Ronan Scores First Goal of Season, Rapids Fall to Top-Seeded LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- Austin FC Earns Shutout Win over Portland Timbers - Austin FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Edged 1-0 Versus LAFC at BMO Stadium - St. Louis City SC
- FC Dallas Falls 3-2 to the San Jose Earthquakes - FC Dallas
- Whitecaps FC Suffer 3-0 Loss to Seattle - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Minnesota United Clinches a Spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Defeats Columbus Crew on the Road, Clinch Historic First Supporters' Shield Title for the Club - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Fall to Houston Dynamo FC, 2-1 - New England Revolution
- D.C. United Win 4-3 against Nashville SC on the Road - D.C. United
- Martínez Lifts CF Montréal over Atlanta - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chicago Fire FC Falls 4-3 to Charlotte FC - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat New England Revolution 2-1 at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Cincinnati Official Club Statement - FC Cincinnati
- Join the Celebration: Inter Miami to Present Historic Supporters' Shield on October 19 During Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Florida Blue - Inter Miami CF
- Red Bulls Defeat Toronto FC 4-1 at BMO Field - New York Red Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Lionel Messi Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 36
- Head Coach 'Tata' Martino and Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Inter Miami CF Defeats Columbus Crew on the Road, Clinch Historic First Supporters' Shield Title for the Club
- Join the Celebration: Inter Miami to Present Historic Supporters' Shield on October 19 During Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Florida Blue
- Inter Miami CF Wins 2024 Supporters' Shield