FC Dallas Falls 3-2 to the San Jose Earthquakes
October 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
SAN JOSE, California - FC Dallas (10-15-7, 37 points) was defeated 3-2 by the San Jose Earthquakes (6-23-3, 21 points), officially eliminating the club from the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention.
LLEGÓ EL SEGUNDO GOL PARA ALAN
FC Dallas midfielder Alan Velasco scored his second goal of the season following a Petar Musa assist in the 40th minute of the first half. It was his first goal from open play since Sept. 27, 2023 against the Philadelphia Union. Since returning from injury, Velasco has featured in six matches.
IBBY ON THE SCORESHEET
Defender Sebastien Ibeagha headed in his second goal of the season from a Sebastian Lletget corner kick late in the second half. With tonight's goal, Ibeagha set a new career high for goals scored in a single campaign.
READY WHEN NEEDED
Goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer earned his second start of the season tonight with Maarten Paes unavailable due to a wrist injury. Maurer made his season debut versus the Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sept. 7.
SERIES HISTORY
FC Dallas holds a 22-30-22 overall record when facing the San Jose Earthquakes in league play. Dallas holds a record of 1-3-7 when playing at PayPal Park.
UP NEXT: HEADING TO THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST
FC Dallas visits the Portland Timbers on Sunday, Oct. 6 from Providence Park. The match will kick off at 6:15PM CT and will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the FC Dallas app in Spanish and English, and Talk Radio 1190 AM in English.
FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES
Interim head coach Peter Luccin
On the outcome of the game...
"Very disappointed, very sad, mad at the same time. With Austin beating Portland, our scenario was perfect, winning this game and going to Portland just five points away and trying to beat Portland. It's so disappointing. The goal that we conceded, the chances that we missed. Very, very disappointed. I haven't had time to talk with the players, it is a night to suffer a little bit. We didn't take care of business and it's all on us."
On Petar Musa's substitution...
"It's football, it's a state of emotion. I don't have a problem with that. In the end, they are winners and they want to do their best, and when the group isn't at their best, it's normal to be mad. He's a winner and that's it. It won't happen again but I can understand the emotion of everybody right now."
